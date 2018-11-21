Former President Barack Obama lent a helping hand at a food bank in Chicago on Tuesday.
Wearing a Chicago White Sox hat and latex gloves, Obama assisted volunteers at the Greater Chicago Food Depository prepare food that will be distributed to those in need for Thanksgiving.
“You guys are doing such a great job helping out,” Obama told one young volunteer, who beamed with pride during her encounter with the former POTUS. “I’m really proud of you.”
Check out the video here:
The nonprofit organization tweeted its thanks to Obama for swinging by.
“We believe no one should go hungry, especially this time of year, and that’s why we’re working to address the root causes of hunger in Chicago and Cook County,” it wrote.
Obama, in turn, thanked the volunteers on Twitter:
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, flew to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is scheduled to remain until Sunday.
Obama visited and volunteered at food banks multiple times during his presidency, and was often joined by wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha.