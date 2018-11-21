POLITICS
11/21/2018 05:34 am ET

Barack Obama 'Crashes' Chicago Food Bank To Help Out For Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, flew to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Former President Barack Obama lent a helping hand at a food bank in Chicago on Tuesday.

Wearing a Chicago White Sox hat and latex gloves, Obama assisted volunteers at the Greater Chicago Food Depository prepare food that will be distributed to those in need for Thanksgiving.  

“You guys are doing such a great job helping out,” Obama told one young volunteer, who beamed with pride during her encounter with the former POTUS. “I’m really proud of you.”

Check out the video here:

The nonprofit organization tweeted its thanks to Obama for swinging by.

“We believe no one should go hungry, especially this time of year, and that’s why we’re working to address the root causes of hunger in Chicago and Cook County,” it wrote.

Obama, in turn, thanked the volunteers on Twitter:

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, flew to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is scheduled to remain until Sunday.

Obama visited and volunteered at food banks multiple times during his presidency, and was often joined by wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha.

The Obamas packed and distributed bags of food at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, DC, in 2013.
WHITE HOUSE POOL (ISP POOL IMAGES) via Getty Images
The Obamas packed and distributed bags of food at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, DC, in 2013.
The Obamas distributed food at the Capitol Area Food Bank in Washington, DC, in 2012.
MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images
The Obamas distributed food at the Capitol Area Food Bank in Washington, DC, in 2012.
The Obamas handed out food packages at the Capital Area Food Bank in 2011.
Pool via Getty Images
The Obamas handed out food packages at the Capital Area Food Bank in 2011.
As president-elect in 2008, Obama and his family gave away care packages at a food bank in Chicago.
John Gress via Getty Images
As president-elect in 2008, Obama and his family gave away care packages at a food bank in Chicago.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Barack Obama and Joe Biden's 'Top Gun' Bromance
headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Barack Obama Chicago Thanksgiving Volunteering
Barack Obama 'Crashes' Chicago Food Bank To Help Out For Thanksgiving
CONVERSATIONS