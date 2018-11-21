Former President Barack Obama lent a helping hand at a food bank in Chicago on Tuesday.

Wearing a Chicago White Sox hat and latex gloves, Obama assisted volunteers at the Greater Chicago Food Depository prepare food that will be distributed to those in need for Thanksgiving.

“You guys are doing such a great job helping out,” Obama told one young volunteer, who beamed with pride during her encounter with the former POTUS. “I’m really proud of you.”

Check out the video here:

Thank you to ⁦@BarackObama⁩ and ⁦@ObamaFoundation⁩ for joining our volunteers today at the Food Depository. We believe no one should go hungry, especially this time of year, and that’s why we’re working to address the root causes of hunger in Chicago and Cook County. pic.twitter.com/d6YfBjvJl2 — Chicago’s Food Bank (@FoodDepository) November 20, 2018

The nonprofit organization tweeted its thanks to Obama for swinging by.

“We believe no one should go hungry, especially this time of year, and that’s why we’re working to address the root causes of hunger in Chicago and Cook County,” it wrote.

Obama, in turn, thanked the volunteers on Twitter:

Thanks to the Chicago @FoodDepository team for all you do and to the volunteers who are doing great work and let me crash today. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody! https://t.co/r4QeBeCoT1 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 21, 2018

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, flew to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is scheduled to remain until Sunday.

Obama visited and volunteered at food banks multiple times during his presidency, and was often joined by wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha.

WHITE HOUSE POOL (ISP POOL IMAGES) via Getty Images The Obamas packed and distributed bags of food at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, DC, in 2013.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images The Obamas distributed food at the Capitol Area Food Bank in Washington, DC, in 2012.

Pool via Getty Images The Obamas handed out food packages at the Capital Area Food Bank in 2011.