Barack Obama Is 'Most Admired Man' For 10th Year In A Row, Gallup Poll Says

Former President Barack Obama is the most admired man in the United States and has been for the past 10 years, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
The poll found that 17 percent of respondents declared Obama as the man they most admired, with President Donald Trump in second place with 14 percent. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was named the most admired woman with 9 percent of respondents, just surpassing the 7 percent who chose former first lady Michelle Obama.
A quarter of respondents did not name a man or a woman they admired most.
Gallup News notes that this year’s survey “marks the 16th consecutive year Clinton has been the most admired woman.” She’s held the title 22 times in total, more than any other person. The only man who has earned the distinction more times than Obama is former President Dwight Eisenhower, who was named the most admired man 12 times.
The polling group has asked Americans about their choice for most admired man 71 times since 1946 ― every year except 1976. The incumbent president has won 58 of those times. The incumbent presidents who did not place first included Harry Truman in 1946-1947 and 1950-1952, Lyndon Johnson in 1967-1968, Richard Nixon in 1973, Gerald Ford in 1974-1975, Jimmy Carter in 1980 and George W. Bush in 2008.
“All but Truman in 1947 and Ford in 1974 had job approval ratings well below 50%, like Trump,” Gallup notes.
This year’s poll was based on telephone interviews conducted Dec. 4-11, with a random sample of 1,049 people aged 18 and older, living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.