Barack Obama Congratulates Prince Harry And Meghan Markle On Engagement

Former President Barack Obama sent his well wishes Monday afternoon to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement.

“Michelle and I ... wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together,” he tweeted.

Prince Harry’s father announced Monday that the 33-year-old British royal and the 36-year-old American actress, who had been dating since 2016, got engaged earlier this month.

Obama’s sweet tweet to the happy couple immediately took off, with Twitter users asking him to “come back” and exclamations of “we miss you!” but also with many saying they couldn’t wait to see the stylish Obamas “pull up to this wedding.”

Prince Harry and the ex-president have been seen out together since Obama left the White House and they seem pretty chummy, so we’re sincerely hoping that an invite for the former POTUS and FLOTUS ends up in the mail.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Former President Barack Obama and Prince Harry watch wheelchair basketball at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 29, 2017.

Some Twitter users even wondered whether Michelle Obama was the friend who introduced the prince to Markle.

HANG ON IS MICHELLE OBAMA THE FRIEND WHO HOOKED THEM UP?!?!!?! https://t.co/meksoQ28rT — Frank Lloyd Write 🗽 (@emarvelous) November 27, 2017

The newly engaged couple revealed in a BBC interview that they were introduced by a mutual friend, but declined to reveal who that mysterious friend was. Perhaps we’ll find out in the future.