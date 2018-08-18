Former President Barack Obama just wants one thing of his successor, President Donald Trump, in this new mashup video: “Respect.”

Obama appears to sing Aretha Franklin’s version of the iconic song in YouTube channel “baracksdubs” latest parody clip, that was shared online Saturday.

Franklin died Thursday at age 76 from pancreatic cancer. The clip’s creators said the spoof was “a statement, in solidarity with women, minorities, and everyone under attack in the Trump era.”

“I never would have expected to release this dub, which I started on months ago, under these circumstances, but I hope you and everyone who loves the Queen of Soul enjoys this video,” the creator added. “We love you back, Aretha.”