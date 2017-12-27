Steph Curry, Chance The Rapper Join Barack Obama In Inspiring PSA

Chance the Rapper and NBA star Steph Curry have teamed up with former President Barack Obama to deliver a powerful message on self-worth.

The iconic figures appear in “We Are The Ones,” a 60-second public service announcement released Sunday by My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, an initiative Obama launched in 2014 to help young men of color bridge opportunity gaps.

“There is nothing, not a single thing, that’s more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams,” Obama is heard saying during a video clip played at the beginning of the PSA.

The moving video features youth of color recognizing the unique role they play in shaping America’s present and future.

“We are the ones to inspire our generation, to rise up, take action and stand for the idea of opportunity of everyone,” says a young man in the video. “Not just for the sake of young men like me, but for the sake of America’s future.”

“We are the ones,” Curry says in one scene, followed by Chance the Rapper, who declares “I am my brother’s keeper” in the next.