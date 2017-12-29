Barack Obama Tweets Uplifting Local Stories To Remind Us What Went Right In 2017

Former President Barack Obama took some time on Friday to reflect on the past year and tweet out some stories that “remind us what’s best about America.”

Despite President Donald Trump’s promise to “make America great again,” 2017 really wasn’t a great year for everybody. From political upheaval to deadly mass shootings to natural disasters, many people faced difficult times.

But Obama pointed out that’s not all that happened:

As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what’s ahead. For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what's best about America. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

He then shared three stories from 2017 that highlight the resilience, generosity and resourcefulness of Americans.

The first story was about a Houston wedding planner named Kat Creech who transformed Sarah Samad and Mohsin Dhukka’s postponed wedding plans into a Hurricane Harvey victim relief effort. The initial small group of wedding guests turned into hundreds of volunteers and a group called Recovery Houston, local station KPRC reported.

Kat Creech, a wedding planner in Houston, turned a postponed wedding into a volunteer opportunity for Hurricane Harvey victims. Thirty wedding guests became an organization of hundreds of volunteers. That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/yxhjwkr5Se — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

The second story was about NFL defensive end Chris Long, who gave his first six game checks to fund scholarships for students in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. Then according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, he gave his final 10 game checks to launch Pledge 10 for Tomorrow, a campaign to “promote educational equity and opportunity for underserved youth” in the three cities he’s played for ― St. Louis, Boston and now Philadelphia.

Chris Long gave his paychecks from the first six games of the NFL season to fund scholarships in Charlottesville, VA. He wanted to do more, so he decided to give away an entire season’s salary. That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/NL0RoARkan — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Obama’s final share was the story of Jahkil Jackson, a 10-year-old on an intrepid mission to help the homeless population in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune article details the boy’s “stash of blessing bags — packages filled with socks, toiletries and snacks,” which he insists his parents keep “in the car at all times.”

Ten-year-old Jahkil Jackson is on a mission to help homeless people in Chicago. He created kits full of socks, toiletries, and food for those in need. Just this week, Jahkil reached his goal to give away 5,000 “blessing bags.” That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/muxPZnEGkd — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

