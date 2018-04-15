Barbara Bush In 'Failing Health,' Won't Seek More Medical Treatment

Barbara Bush is in failing health and will not seek additional medical treatment, according to a statement issued by her spokesman on Sunday.

The former first lady has reportedly been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure.

“Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care,” Jim McGrath, a spokesman for the office of former President George H. W. Bush, said in the statement.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of failing health, worrying not for herself ― thanks to her abiding faith ― but for others,” McGrath said. “She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

She was hospitalized in Houston on Jan. 18, 2017, for bronchitis. Her husband was hospitalized the same day for shortness of breath, prompting his doctor to excuse him from President Donald Trump’s inauguration two days later.

Bush and her husband, 93, married in January 1945. They had six children, including a daughter who died of leukemia at age 3 and former President George W. Bush.