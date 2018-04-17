Barbara Bush's Legacy Honored By Politicians On Both Sides Of The Aisle

Politicians came together on Tuesday to honor the legacy of former first lady Barbara Bush after a spokesman for the Bush family announced her death at age 92.

Barbara Bush, the wife of former President George H.W. Bush and mother of former President George W. Bush, had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. The family announced on Sunday that the former first lady would no longer seek treatment after a series of hospitalizations.

The Bushes celebrated their 73rd anniversary in January, making them the longest-married couple in presidential history.

Bush, née Barbara Pierce, was the matriarch of a political dynasty and paved her own path in public service to focus on domestic issues, such as literacy, AIDS awareness, homelessness and poverty. In 1989, she established the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of reading and writing at a young age

George W. Bush released a statement to the press on behalf of himself, his wife, and his twin daughters.

My dear mother has passed away at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barabara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.

President Donald Trump celebrated the life of the former first lady in a statement released on his Twitter account, offering prayers for her family and friends.

“Amongst her greatest achievements was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection,” Trump’s statement read. “She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well.”

A woman known for her sharp wit and fierce personality, the former first lady was fondly nicknamed “the enforcer” by her family. She was honored by her family and political figures on social media for her influence on American society.