Barbie Backs Marriage Equality On Instagram

Members of the LGBTQ community can rest assured that Barbie has their back.

Two photos posted last week to the iconic doll’s official Instagram page show Barbie wearing a “Love Wins” T-shirt created by Los Angeles-based fashion designer Aimee Song.

In the first photo, Barbie, who turns 59 in March, poses alongside a doll created to look like Song.

“Such an inspiring initiative and fabulous few days I have spent with Aimee, she’s a doll” reads the caption written from Barbie’s point of view. It also says Barbie is “proud” to be wearing Song’s shirt.

A second post shows the two dolls wearing the shirts as they enjoy some avocado toast.

“The recipe for a picture perfect LA day,” reads that caption.

The two photos were posted to the Barbie Style Instagram the day after Mattel unveiled its Song-inspired doll.

“OH MY GOSH, I’m a Barbie girl! Never in a million years did I think this would happen,” Song, 30, wrote on her own Instagram page. “I remember when my sister Dani and I used to play with our Barbie dolls we’d make them take their shoes off before entering their Barbie house.”

Song unveiled her “Love Wins” designs in honor of Pride Month in June. She donates 50 percent of proceeds from the shirt’s sales to The Trevor Project, an advocacy organization focused on LGBTQ youth suicide prevention.

“So many of my friends (actually most of them) are a part of the LGBTQ community, and I know that life was not always easy for them,” Song wrote on her official website at the time. “It absolutely breaks my heart that some kids take their own lives because they can’t see that it will get better in the end, and I’m happy that The Trevor Project exists to help those who need it.”

A spokesperson for Mattel told HuffPost that the company was “proud to partner” with Song on the project, and noted, “We are an inclusive brand that celebrates diversity, kindness and acceptance.”