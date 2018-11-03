Barbra Streisand was back bashing President Donald Trump on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

But the singer and actress, whose new album “Walls” is a blistering critique of the Trump era, also delivered a rebuke of the media for its coverage of the president.

“I have one question, though. Why do we allow the media to keep showing him on TV?” Streisand asked host Maher. “Why are we covering his rallies? He’s had 71 rallies.”

Maher said it was because “there’s money in it.” “The media used to be a loss leader, they didn’t care if covering the news made money and now it has to report to the stockroom like everybody else,” he added.

Streisand replied: “That’s so sad to me. Don’t cover him.”