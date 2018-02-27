Barbra Streisand Had Her Dog, Samantha, Cloned Twice

Fans joined Barbra Streisand in mourning the death of her beloved dog, Samantha, last fall. After all, the 14-year-old Coton du Tulear had been a constant presence at the legendary singer-actress’s concerts and public appearances, as well as on Instagram.

Turns out, Samantha lives on... well, sort of. In a new interview with Variety, Streisand revealed that her two new pups, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, were cloned via cells extracted from Samantha’s mouth and stomach.

“They have different personalities,” Streisand said. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”

Her third dog is a relative of Samantha’s, named Miss Fanny, a nod to Streisand’s iconic Broadway and movie role in “Funny Girl.” Incidentally, the breeder who brought Streisand the pup had named her own dog Funny Girl.

When Streisand posed with her canine trio for a portrait to accompany the interview, she suggested captioning the photo “Send in the Clones,” a wink to Stephen Sondheim’s ballad, “Send in the Clowns,” which she recorded on 1985's “The Broadway Album.”

The remainder of Streisand’s Variety interview is just as dishy, tackling everything from her forthcoming memoir to the Academy Awards to the Me Too movement.

The famously outspoken Democrat has a lot to say about President Donald Trump, too, blasting the commander-in-chief as “crooked” and “a liar.”

“I really believe [Hillary Clinton] won the election,” she said. “I’ve talked to senators from Michigan and Wisconsin. I do believe, like I believed during [President George W. Bush], they were playing with those voter machines.”