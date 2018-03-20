Barbra Streisand Suggests Nose Is Why She Hasn't Been Sexually Harassed

Barbra Streisand said she has “never” been sexually harassed, suggesting that her appearance had something to do with it.

The 75-year-old singer, actress and director was asked during a tribute to her at PaleyFest in Los Angeles whether she had been the victim of sexual misconduct.

“Never,” she answered Friday, according to news outlets. “I wasn’t like those pretty girls with nice little noses. Maybe that’s why.”

Addressing the Me Too movement, Streisand added: “We’re in a strange time now in terms of men and women and the pendulum swinging this way and that way, and it’s going to have to come to the center.”

Streisand has said in the past that she believed sexism in Hollywood prevented her from receiving an Oscar nomination for directing. She recently chastised the Golden Globes for its lack of female director winners, declaring at the January awards ceremony, “Time’s up!”

At PaleyFest, the performer said her most satisfying moments in entertainment have come as a director.

“That is such a complete experience,” she said, per Entertainment Weekly. “It just involves every sense you have, every nerve end. Your taste or your vision qualities. And trying to get the best out of the actors.”