Get ready for Oscar season.

“Moonlight” director and writer Barry Jenkins on Thursday unveiled the first trailer for his highly anticipated next movie, “If Beale Street Could Talk,” an adaptation of a 1974 James Baldwin novel.

The Oscar winner timed the release of the trailer to what would have been Baldwin’s 94th birthday.

For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute, so... a teaser of what's to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy 🙏🏿🙌🏿♥️ pic.twitter.com/1Miu4jfWvg — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 2, 2018

The novel and the film tell the story of Fonny and Tish, a couple in 1970s Harlem whose lives are upended when Fonny is framed for rape by a racist police officer and wrongfully jailed.

Much of the stirring trailer features the words and voice of Baldwin himself — reminiscent of the 2016 documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” which juxtaposed Baldwin’s television appearances and writings with images of his life and work during the civil rights movement.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” will make its world premiere at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival, considered the unofficial start of Oscar season. It will be released in theaters on Nov. 30.