Retired four-star Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey did not mince his words on Wednesday when asked for his opinion about Jared Kushner.

“Putting Jared Kushner, a 30-something person with no foreign policy experience or defense policy experience, as a leading representative of the United States is simply outrageous,” McCaffrey told MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.”

President Donald Trump has charged his son-in-law and senior adviser with bringing peace to the Middle East.

McCaffrey made his comments in response to a report by The Intercept which alleged that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had boasted about having Kushner “in his pocket.”

“The officers of our government, under the constitution, have to be confirmed by the Senate whether they are ambassadors, generals or senior officials of the government,” said McCaffrey. “So reading out the State Department and having one-on-one contact with Jared Kushner, by phone and in person, is a huge threat to a rational policy making process.”

“It just has no precedent, in my view, in American government in modern times,” McCaffrey added. “This is the personalization of a family business dealing with U.S. policy.”