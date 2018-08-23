SPORTS
08/23/2018 10:43 am ET

Baseball Manager Gives Incredible Performance After Being Ejected

When it comes to being ejected, team manager Butch Hobson is a professional.
headshot
By Andy McDonald

Minor league baseball doesn’t carry quite the same caliber of talent as the big show, so sometimes fans have to be entertained in other ways.

Butch Hobson, manager of the American Association of Independent
Professional Baseball’s Chicago Dogs, was ejected Wednesday after arguing a check swing call, but he certainly wasn’t going out quietly.

Hobson grabbed a player’s bat, pretended to hit a home run ― still arguing with the home plate umpire, of course ― and took a slow trot around the bases.

“He’ll get his money’s worth,” the announcers said.

A former major league player and Boston Red Sox manager in the early ’90s, Hobson is not a stranger to these ejection antics.

Earlier this month, Hobson was ejected for arguing a play at third base. After shouting with the umpire, he walked over and took third base, then gave it away to a kid watching from the stands.

Great baseball? Maybe not. Great entertainment? Oh, yes.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Sports Baseball Minor League Baseball Butch Hobson
Baseball Manager Gives Incredible Performance After Being Ejected
CONVERSATIONS