BBC Mixes Up Two Asian Women During Cringeworthy Radio Interview

A recent mix-up on a BBC “Woman’s Hour” interview has Asians everywhere saying, “Not again.”
During a Friday segment on the radio program, host Jenni Murray introduced her guest as Japanese doctor Riko Muranaka, who won the 2017 John Maddox Prize for “promoting science” about the HPV vaccine. However, the woman Murray was talking to on-air wasn’t Muranaka at all, but Trinh T. Minh-ha, a Vietnamese filmmaker.
“Riko, why did you pursue this subject?” Murray asks Minh-ha, who remains silent.
“Why did you pursue this subject?” Murray repeats.
“Which subject are you pointing to?” Minh-ha asks.
“The subject of the HPV vaccine,” Murray continues. “The 20 articles that you wrote on it.”
“It’s not me. I guess you got the wrong speaker,” Minh-ha says.
“You are Dr. Riko Muranaka,” Murray responds, before correcting herself. “You’re not Dr. Riko Muranaka.”
Murray eventually brought the real Muranaka into the room and apologized to listeners for the mix-up.
BBC responded to the incident by saying that Minh-ha stood up when a member of the production team called Muranaka’s name in the waiting room.
“Guests are brought on air quickly in live radio and mistakes can happen. On this occasion the wrong guest came forward when the names were called for the studio and to suggest this was a mix-up for any other reason is incorrect,” a BBC spokesperson told The Telegraph.
Dr. Riko Muranaka at the John Maddox Prize reception.
BBC’s explanation did not spare it from social media users’ accusations that Murray had failed to tell two Asian women apart. Viewers pointed out that BBC was able to correctly identify the women in tweets ahead of the show.
People of Asian descent have long had to deal with the stereotype that “all Asians look alike,” and a number of PR and media flubs have only highlighted it. Back in February, Burberry confused actors Dev Patel with Riz Ahmed. And just the month before that, trolls labeled an unidentified woman in a viral video as Washington Post homepage editor Doris Truong, accusing her of spying on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
“The woman at the hearing wasn’t me. I wasn’t there, and I don’t know who she is,” Truong wrote following the incident. “What we have in common is that we’re both women, and we’re both Asian.”