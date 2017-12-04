BBC Mixes Up Two Asian Women During Cringeworthy Radio Interview

“Riko, why did you pursue this subject?” Murray asks Minh-ha, who remains silent.

“Why did you pursue this subject?” Murray repeats.

“Which subject are you pointing to?” Minh-ha asks.

“The subject of the HPV vaccine,” Murray continues. “The 20 articles that you wrote on it.”

“It’s not me. I guess you got the wrong speaker,” Minh-ha says.

“You are Dr. Riko Muranaka,” Murray responds, before correcting herself. “You’re not Dr. Riko Muranaka.”