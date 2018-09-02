Listen To Full 911 Audio Of 'BBQ Becky' Calling Cops On Black Men Grilling

Schulte tells the first dispatcher that she was reporting the incident “so that coals don’t burn more children.” (Back in April, Oakland parks department spokeswoman Dana Riley told HuffPost that the last known incident of a child being burned by coal at the lake was in 2015.)

In the second call, which involves a different dispatcher, a much more frantic-sounding Schulte says it’s been two hours since her earlier call and asks repeatedly where police are. The voices of Snider and some unidentified people can be heard in the background.

The dispatcher seems confused about why Schulte is still in the same general area and asks multiple times if Schulte can walk away. At one point she asks, “Can you get away from them? Are you living in the park or something?” (Schulte, whose now-deleted LinkedIn profile said she worked for an environmental firm, does not live in the park.)

Schulte states that people are harassing and “following her.” Snider can be heard repeatedly saying in the background that she’s following Schulte because Snider took a “card” from her and she wants it back. (Snider previously said that Schulte had taken her husband’s business card, which she feared Schulte would use to try and get him fired.)

Schulte initially refuses to tell the dispatcher her race, which was asked so police could more easily find her in the park. “My race doesn’t matter,” Schulte says. After some back-and-forth, she eventually says she is white.