Be a Home Price Guru Using Absorption Rate

If you want to have some fun, ask the next ten real estate agents you meet what the current absorption rate is for homes in the area. If you get more than one to answer with a number, it will be quite surprising. It’s not a calculation that many know, or if they do, they do not follow it. They should, as there are a number of reasons it can help them to better serve their seller and buyer clients.

If you’re investing in real estate, especially flipping or wholesaling, knowing how to do this easy calculation and the historical normal absorption rate for your market area can give you an edge in knowing what may be happening in the near future when it comes to home prices.

Inventory – Supply and Demand

Before we go into the calculation of absorption rate, let’s see why it’s a valid indicator of possible near-term home price movement. When you go to a store advertising “overstock,” you’re looking for low prices. That’s what you expect because there is an overage of specific items in relation to the demand to buy them.

Supply and demand are economic rules that, unless messed with by government, will always determine price movements. When supply increases but demand does not, prices will fall. If demand increases with a steady supply, prices will increase. On the opposite side of the equation, falling demand with steady supply brings lower prices, and greater supply without greater demand brings lower prices as well.

Absorption is About Supply and Demand for Homes

Real estate is local, and different markets will have different home sales trends, average inventory levels, and seasonal demand characteristics. However, for a specific market, over time there will be patterns and average or normal inventory levels of homes listed for sale. This is normally tracked as a number of months of listed homes in inventory. This means they’re looking at how long it would take to sell the homes currently listed.

Normally, we calculate absorption rate over a six month period of home sales. Let’s do an example of this simple calculation:

Going to home sales data, we see that in this market 26,540 homes sold over the previous six months. Dividing that number by six, we see that on average, homes were selling at the rate of 4,423 homes per month. Now, we see that there are currently 22,200 homes listed for sale. Dividing that by 4.423 shows us that there at the normal rate of sales we have just over a 5-month inventory. If no more homes were listed, it would take 5 months to sell the current inventory off.

We can use a shorter period, and some use a quarterly calculation. This can be helpful if seasonal sales are a factor. What we want to do is to look at the current inventory and absorption rate as compared to the past for this market, particularly when it’s moving away from the normal in either direction.

Let’s say that we look back historically and find that this time of year in the past there have normally been 6.5 months of inventory. We know that we’re entering our busiest home-buying season, so we see a shortage of inventory based on the past. Instead of six-and-one-half months of inventory, it’s only 5 months listed.

Barring any unusual economic conditions, we see that there aren’t as many homes available entering the busy season as normal, so a reasonable expectation is that lower supply with normal demand will mean higher prices. It could just as easily be the opposite situation, but this is our current example.

If you’re flipping or wholesaling houses, you run comparative market price calculations before you enter the deal to try to make sure of what you can reasonably expect for a profit after your costs. However, if you also know that inventory is low compared to the same time of year in the past, you can realistically expect that you may be able to get a higher price than using past sold prices for calculation is yielding.

What if you’re buying a rental home? If you have several homes that are listed on your comparison list, knowing the absorption rate and if it’s changing can help you to make a decision in timing. If you’re seeing climbing inventory without any increase in demand, perhaps waiting a few weeks or even months can result in getting one of those homes at a reduced price.

Absorption rate is just one more tool for evaluating real estate. Put it in your toolbox and keep a running chart/spreadsheet for fast, easy clues as to short-term price movements.

