Be (a Little More) Like Mike

I’ve been thinking a lot about men in society lately. I know I’m not alone in this – Harvey Weinstein’s “alleged” acts have dominated the news lately, and rightly so. Sometimes it feels like too little, too late: as we all know, none of this is a new revelation. And this is not a new occurrence in the entertainment industry – sexual harassment and assault have been there since the beginning.

Movie moguls are not the only predators, however – this type of treatment goes on every day in industries everywhere. There have always been people who abuse their power, and there have always been bystanders who have chosen inaction over action. Sometimes it feels impossible – how can we stop this? What’s the point in even trying? Who even knows where to start?

Today is also my second wedding anniversary. Before I met my husband, I had pretty much made peace with being single forever, and I was happy to just be a cool aunt to my niece and nephew. But meeting him changed everything. In addition to eventually making me a wife and a mother, and taking me around the world, Mike has also changed my outlook on life, which is one of the best gifts a person could give to another.

Mike hasn’t always had it easy – he’s had to work hard for what he has, he went down a couple of dark paths and had to turn around – but he has remained such a genuinely good person that it gives me hope for everybody else in life, including me. Driving three hours a day on the 405 can take it out of anyone, but as soon as he walks through the door he is daddy, he makes dinner, and he wakes up for middle-of-the-night diaper changes. From the moment I met him, before I knew I loved him, before I knew he was the one, I knew I just needed to be around him. I challenge you to have a conversation with him and not feel three times better by the end of it. And people might say I’m partial, but he has a smile that lights up the room.

So in this time of anger, uncertainty, and (insert your negative emotion here), I offer some suggestions:

1) Try to improve something about yourself, every day. Mike has been sober for 11 years, and for anyone who has any experience with that, you know that sobriety is an ongoing process. When he had some health issues, he dropped eliminated junk foods and adopted a vegan diet. If he gets frustrated one day, he tries to be more patient the next. Every day isn’t a victory, but he never stops trying. Self-improvement, like so many journeys in life, is less about the end result and much, much more about the process.

2) Never stop exploring, and never be afraid of new ideas. Mike didn’t get a passport until he was 38 and we moved to India. He had never even thought of living aboard, but as soon as the opportunity came along he took the leap and never looked back. The travel bug hit him and we’ve now gone to a dozen countries and a good chunk of the US together. He examines every plant, pets every animal, and shakes every hand that is offered to him. He may not agree with your feelings on something, but he never lets that get in the way of hearing what you have to say and considering your point of view.

3) Be loyal and genuine. Mike never gives up on his loved ones, ever. If he is your friend, he is your friend for life, so matter the years or miles that go by. He is loyal even when it hurts, and his inability to be anything but himself is one of my favorite things about him. He’s the real deal and he never hides that, even if that vulnerability can be painful sometimes. You should protect always protect yourself and do what is best for you, but never risk missing out on genuinely connecting with other people.

4) Be a good listener. As an introvert, I am often a little jealous of Mike’s natural ability to talk to and befriend anyone who crosses his path. He’s funny and a great story teller, but he is also skilled at asking the right questions. He wants to get to know other people, hear their life experiences, and learn from them. He rarely makes a conversation about himself, which is a challenge for even the most self-aware of us.

5) Always lead with kindness. Mike has 45 credits on IMDB, but his true legacy will be his kindness. He never talks down to anyone (even if they probably deserve it) and is always thinking of others. To say he’d give you the shirt of his back is an understatement, but he knows how to set boundaries in his life, too. We’re all in this together, and we should look out for one another. Life can be hard, but we can make it so much easier when we practice kindness toward one another.