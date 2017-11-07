Be a Traveler

Many of us dream of far-away places, and some of us are lucky enough to go there. Whether through study abroad in college, family vacations, or a post-college independent trip, a lucky few of us get to explore new cities, eat new food, interact with locals and even try out a new language or two. We know that stepping into a new place helps to broaden our perspectives, expand our world views, and open our minds and our hearts in ways that nothing else can. The change that happens to someone when they travel to a new place is unlike any other experience, no matter how hard we might try to replicate it. It’s forced discomfort, and forced humility. You are literally forced to face the fact that you don’t know how to be successful there, you don’t know the rules of the road, and you have to ask for help.

In an ideal world, I would require everyone to travel at some point. And that doesn’t mean just going to another part of your state, nor does it mean traveling across the ocean. What it means is that you should go somewhere that is completely foreign to you, where you don’t know the local foods, or the accent, or the best places to go on a Thursday night. Somewhere that you have to ask people about these things. But that could mean just going to the other side of the country. Or, if you’ve lived in the south your entire life, go up north. If you’ve never been west of the Mississippi, do that.

But not all of us have the means or the opportunity to make these things happen. So how can you incorporate some of the best parts of being a traveler into your life? Here are a few ideas.

Step out of your comfort zone. Find something, anything, that forces you to check your assumptions and your privilege. Go to a church that is completely different from the one you grew up in. Volunteer with an organization that serves people from different backgrounds than your own. Explore a part of your community that you know nothing about. Do something, anything, that causes you to ask for directions, to not be the expert in the room.

Learn something new. Whether it's a new language or a new skill, seek out opportunities to learn something that is totally foreign to you. There likely are many community courses in your area, whether free or low-cost, that will allow you to step back into student mode. Whether through a local higher education institution, bookstores, art museums, or other cultural centers, attend speakers and events on topics that you know nothing about, and then commit to learning something else about it, after the fact.

Take a walk. An interesting aspect of going somewhere new is the extent to which we are willing to let our feet take us places, as opposed to a vehicle. Suddenly, walking a mile or more to get to a restaurant or museum doesn't seem like a very big thing. And then, as soon as we are back home, we revert to our ways and hop in our vehicles. But there is something profound that is lost when we see the world through a windshield. The next time you decide to go someplace, think about walking there. (Or, just go for a walk with no destination in mind.) Take note of what you see along the way.

Have curiosity conversations. Seek out people you don't know to talk to about their lives, their interests, their challenges. Reach out to people who are beyond your normal sphere of influence, and ask for a bit of their time over coffee or a meal, to do nothing other than to learn about them. Come armed with a list of questions, but be prepared to let the conversation go in unexpected directions. Maintain a state of natural curiosity about people, and then reflect on what you have learned from them and how you might apply it to your own life.