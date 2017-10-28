BE BOLD. BE COURAGEOUS. BE YOU.

NOVEMBER ISSUE

So many of us struggle. We struggle in our relationships, both within ourselves + with others. We struggle to accept our circumstances, with getting by, or supporting ourselves in reaching our potential.

My inner critic had become my biggest companion. In the past, it served as a shape shifter projecting itself as life characters who captured my attention. I was in an abusive relationship with myself, marked by a relentless inner judge. Residual feelings of disappointment + extreme sadness from a failed marriage, a perceived failed career and a misbelief that I was destined to be alone, continued to linger and engulfed any sense of freedom daring to emerge from the ashes.

Consumed with worry + a low level of tolerance for myself, disappointment was my personal gremlin who thrived in the face of disappointing circumstances. Blessings in disguise, I now believe, that have supported me in waking up to a deep resistance to mother + love myself. But, why?

Why was I seeking abandonment, when I could seek love?Why was I seeking the counsel of an inner critic, when I could have acceptance?Why was I seeking condemnation, when I had the choice to forgive + let go?

Love is not a riddle to be solved, but rather an invitation to let go of limits + confining expectations. How willing are you to give your self space to grow, shift, expand + contract? How willing are you to release the inner judge, to supporting yourself in moving in the flow of life while summoning compassion + patience?

Change supports us in remembering the purpose + meaning of life.

When we deny ourselves the space to learn from our experiences, insisting to hold on tight to what was, we stagnate. Consequently, we can then only see all the ways in which life has wronged us, ultimately cultivating a sense of righteousness, entitlement + painful disconnection. Said in another way, we will find what we seek, because our thoughts, make or break our life. In fact, our life is what our thoughts make of it.

There isn't anyone else that can do this work for us or anyone else that can nurture our lives to the extent that we can.

To live life is to be in the flow of Love. It is about remembering who we are in the face of adversity, it's about learning how to nurture ourselves, while honoring to not ask others to do our work for us. In Love, fear cannot exist. In Love, we cultivate a fluid body + a fluid mind, supporting us in being open to the possibility of the miraculous.

When we believe we are lovable, regardless of what we say or do, then life has a chance to cut us a break. The payout, endless opportunities of peace + personal freedom.