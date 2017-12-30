BE BOLD. BE COURAGEOUS. BE YOU.

January Issue

With the New Year energy escalating, contemplate everything. Resolutions can become intentions that mirror a deeper yearning: the desire to feel good. Let your goals pull you back into and through your life, supporting yourself in taking those inspired steps forward.

Breathe. Let go. Savor every moment of your journey.

When we damn the very thing we set into motion for not showing up the way we planned, for taking too long to arrive or spiraling in a different direction- we loose sight of the magic. We loose sight of ourselves, our growth, and the preciousness of moments.

Acknowledge with celebration all the ways you showed up for you, all the emotions that you rose and fell with, the moments of stagnation and movement, the ways in which you found yourself flexible and open to loving.

Find gratitude that you were smart enough, strong enough, open enough, determined enough to be where you are at this very moment.

When we celebrate who we are and what we have done, we find ourselves ignited, dancing with anticipation for what is to come. Because, the truth is, we all have a divine contribution to make- we are all on purpose.

Connect your mind, heart and body, by putting your ideas and goals on paper. When we write a detailed blueprint, we simultaneously give our desires and heart-felt passions permission to pull us forward versus the backward draw of any fears, doubts and self-judgements eager to run our show. Becoming energetically aligned by setting our intention to receive this or something better for our best and highest good, we grant ourselves permission to play, day dream, and co-create a life that truly feels good!

Be specific and create a discipline of fulfillment, by taking an intelligent step forward each day. Small steps every day, lead us to our goals with energy to spare. Keeping our minds occupied by accomplishing tasks, our energy stays elevated- consequently we stay open and available. When we cultivate personal integrity, by following through with commitments we make with ourselves, we realize our power to co-create masterpieces. Ask:

If I wasn't afraid, I would...

Notice where there is charge for you, notice where you feel lit up and with pen in hand...write again and again until the vision of your goals fulfillment is clear and specific. Illicit the feeling you will have then, now. Remember: our word is law and we are the authorities of our lives!

2018 carries a theme of renewal and colorful transformation. So, go ahead, get inspired and release the crack'n!

Here's a cheers, as we usher in a New Year of awareness and illumination!

xo,

Jen

Dr. Usui Reiki First Degree Certification Course

January 20, 2018 - Camden, ME

Dr. Usui Reiki Second Degree Certification Course

February 2, 2018 - Sammamish, WA

February 23, 2018 - Camden, ME

Dr. Usui Reiki Master/Teacher Certification Course

February 2, 2018 - Sammamish, WA