The key to cracking this holiday-themed puzzle is in the antlers.

Budapest-based illustrator Gergely Dudás asks people if they can spot “the bear among the deer” in this scene:

Happy Holidays! 🎅🎄

Can you spot BEAR among the deer? 🦌🐻🦌

You can meet Bear and his friends in my new book, Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things, available at: https://t.co/GqxLEcA5Ka 📗

Original picture: https://t.co/J3Uh5SaMpv

Solution: https://t.co/dC1637zXZM pic.twitter.com/t4tinoYBk4 — Dudolf (@thedudolf) December 18, 2017

But it’s not as easy as it may first appear.

Give up? Click Dudás website here to discover the solution.