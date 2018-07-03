Margarita-Loving Bear Lives Its Best Life By Taking A Dip In A Hot Tub

A bear in California decided to start its Fourth of July celebration a few days early by pre-partying in a stranger’s backyard.

On Friday, Mark Hough was fixing to beat the summer heat with a margarita on his lush Altadena property when he heard a noise, KABC-TV and the Associated Press report. At first, he dismissed it as likely his neighbor moving around next door. But when it intensified, he got up to investigate and saw a bear climbing over his fence.

Hough took a video of his uninvited guest, who was clearly on the prowl for more than the usual honey, porridge or some much-needed pants. In the edited video above, you can see the bear bopping around in Hough’s unheated Jacuzzi while dogs bark in the background.

After the party animal took a dip, Hough said it knocked over the margarita he’d left behind when he scuttled indoors and lapped it all up.

Later in the day, Hough was chatting with a neighbor when he spotted the bear taking a siesta in a nearby tree.

“So he had his margarita, he had his Jacuzzi, and now he’s ready for an hour nap,” Hough told KABC.

Bear sightings aren’t totally unheard of in Southern California. In June, a mama bear and her cubs were spotted playing in a family’s pool in Eaton Canyon close to Pasadena. But Hough’s wild encounter has made a huge splash online.

When the bear eventually left his property, Hough made himself two margaritas.