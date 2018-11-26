Bear Saunters Into A Police Facility On 2 Legs Like He Works There

Police in California got a surprise when a bear stood up on two legs, opened the door to a facility and then wandered in as if it worked there.

“We had an unexpected visitor last night at the facility,” California Highway Patrol Donner Pass wrote on Facebook on Nov. 18.

The footage shows the bear step into the commercial vehicle enforcement facility in Truckee, near Lake Tahoe, then drop down to all fours. It wanders past some vending machines and out of camera range.

A few moments later, the bear casually strolls back out. Two police officers follow.

On Saturday, the bear was back, caught on camera this time in the facility’s parking lot.

“Our bear friend made a return visit,” the department wrote.