3 Bears Break Into Colorado Restaurant, Find No Porridge

I’ve been thinking about this all day and am embarrassed by the “rules” in place for the wildlife we’ve encroached upon. A bear’s sense of smell is 2100 times ours. They can smell your blood but don’t kill you for it, yet if they are removed from town and dropped off in some random place, then use their sense of smell to return, they are killed. All they want is calories with which to hibernate. Man kills for far less than food to eat. We have to come up with a better set of deterrents than creating rules which ensure their euthanization based on the need to eat.