Beatriz Martinez-Panalver; The Good Doctor

Smart. Compassionate. And incredibly driven are just a few words to describe the amazing Beatriz Martinez-Penalver. She is a woman determined to be the change that she wants to see. Beatriz Martinez-Peñalver is a licensed psychotherapist with over twenty-five years of experience in the mental health field. She is an activist that has traveled the nation to spread the facts about emotional literacy on the doorsteps of policy makers, educators, and parents everywhere. Her mission extends well beyond Triumph Steps and her goal is to ensure emotional literacy curriculums are taught at every school in Florida and beyond. Beatriz knows that any school practicing emotional literacy techniques, through Triumph Steps or otherwise, is making an everlasting impact on students’ lives.

Beatriz and her team have served thousands of clients with anxiety, depression, substance abuse, bipolar disorders, schizophrenia and other mental health conditions. Before starting the center, Beatriz ran a private practice where she led her patients to self-discovery and personal growth with the psychology of abundance, cognitive behavioral approaches, and meditation.

“I may not can change the entire world, but I can help one person at a time”, says Beatriz.

Because Beatriz is a mother who is very hands on, Beatriz realized that schools are so busy giving our children mostly intellectual knowledge, that they completely omit an emotional literacy curriculum, which will prepare them for life. With this in mind, and a burning desire to bring an emotional literacy curriculum to every child in the world, she created Triumph Steps. Beatriz knows that if we teach each child the powerful force of thoughts, they will avoid developing erroneous thought patterns and self- defeating behaviors, and they will grow up inspired to create the extraordinary lives they deserve. This, in turn, will prevent that in 15 to 20 years any of them come to her mental health clinic, or any other clinic in the world, for emotional issues.

As you can see, Beatriz is making a mark in the mental health field that cannot be denied. Her zeal to see others win in life is apparent. If you don’t know her, you definitely should.

