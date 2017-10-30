“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon is responding to sexual harassment allegations made against the Netflix show’s star, Kevin Spacey.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News published Sunday, “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually harassing him at a party in 1986, when Rapp was just 14 years old.

Willimon, who served as the “House of Cards” showrunner for its first four seasons, called the allegations against Spacey “deeply troubling.” Willimon said that he hadn’t witnessed inappropriate behavior from Spacey during his years working on the show, and said he supported Rapp.

My statement regarding Anthony Rapp and Kevin Spacey: pic.twitter.com/8z6zotHWE5 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 30, 2017

Rapp met Spacey while he was a child star in Broadway’s “Precious Sons,” and was invited to a party at Spacey’s Manhattan apartment. It was there where Spacey, who was 26 at the time, allegedly “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance,” according to BuzzFeed.

“My head was spinning,” Rapp said. “I have a memory of turning around and [thinking], What was that? What am I supposed to do with it? What does it mean? The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn’t happen.”

Early Monday, the actor responded, saying he didn’t recall the incident and suggesting his alleged actions were “inappropriate drunken behavior.” He also used the moment to come out publicly about his sexuality.

Many on Twitter criticized Spacey’s response, accusing him of using a “PR smokescreen” to detract from Rapp’s accusation.

The Kevin Spacey statement is disturbing on so many levels. None more than the fact that he doesn’t deny trying to seduce A 14-YEAR-OLD BOY! — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 30, 2017

The classiest way to come out of the closet is as a PR smokescreen to distract people from the fact that you tried to molest a child. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) October 30, 2017

I've been very very gay and very very drunk many many many times but never hit on a child so Kevin Spacey needs a better apology. — Wraith Choyce (@faithchoyce) October 30, 2017