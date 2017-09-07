15 Beautiful Beer Cans For The Design-Forward Imbiber

The craft beer movement has revolutionized the can. These days, you can find beer cans that are as beautiful as their contents are refreshing ― cans that would make any graphic designer proud. Just take a scroll through the blog Oh Beautiful Beer and you’ll see what we mean.

We’re not saying that we would choose a beer based solely on the way the can looks, but with so many good craft brewers packing their beer in aesthetically pleasing containers, there’s no reason not to add a little beauty to your brew.