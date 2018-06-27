'Beautiful Boy' Trailer With Steve Carell And Timothee Chalamet Will Leave You Teary

Timothée Chalamet is one fall and an Oscar nomination away from becoming a Jennifer Lawrence-like awards season darling.

“Beautiful Boy,” a film starring the “Call Me By Your Name” actor and Steve Carell as son and father, is already drumming up awards buzz, even though the trailer only dropped on Wednesday.

Based on the dual memoirs of real-life father and son David Sheff and Nic Sheff, “Beautiful Boy” chronicles the life of a teenager, played by Chalamet, who’s struggling with a methamphetamine addiction as his father helplessly watches him spiral out of control.

Helmed by Belgian director Felix Van Groeningen in his English-language debut, the film explores the “heartbreaking, inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery” that touches each member of the family, according to the official description.

Chalamet has teased the physical transformation he underwent for the role: losing weight to “help accurately capture the dark stages of the drug,” he told Interview Magazine in 2017.

“I can’t wait for ‘Beautiful Boy,’” Chalamet told Newsweek last year. “I’ve never given myself more to any project in my life. I lost 20 pounds to do it because I’m playing a methamphetamine addict. I got to work with Steve Carell for two or three months. Similar to ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ we really gave it everything, we laid it all on the line. It’s a really powerful and moving memoir.”

The film also stars Amy Ryan, Maura Tierney and Kaitlyn Dever.