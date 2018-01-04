Beauty and the Beast

“ You do not need to kill others confidence , to be called as beauty goals . “

Have you ever feel like you are not fit with society’s beauty standart ? It is like you are not tall enough , you don’t have nice blow dry hair and genius brain . Well some of society members call you as “ Beast “ or probably “ D.U.F.F. “ In the other hand girls that match with their expectation , being called as “ Beauty “ or “ Goals “ . These girls usually get a lot of likes in Instagram or being the one that always be applaused for her beauty .

People think that it’s justifiable to put on label of someone’s beauty . Their arguments always started with the freedom of preference and freedom to speak. Having preference means that you can have a diferent choice other people . For example i like straight hair more rather than curly hair . It is sad people think they have right to speak about others beauty . Sometimes it feels like they could define a person by words .