Beauty and the Beast

Have you ever feel like you are not fit with society’s beauty standart ? It is like you are not tall enough , you don’t have nice blow dry hair and genius brain . Well some of society members call you as “ Beast “ or probably “ D.U.F.F. “ In the other hand girls that match with their expectation , being called as “ Beauty “ or “ Goals “ . These girls usually get a lot of likes in Instagram or being the one that always be applaused for her beauty .
People think that it’s justifiable to put on label of someone’s beauty . Their arguments always started with the freedom of preference and freedom to speak. Having preference means that you can have a diferent choice other people . For example i like straight hair more rather than curly hair . It is sad people think they have right to speak about others beauty . Sometimes it feels like they could define a person by words .
We root for equality of right and mental health awareness ? But is this the notion that we wanted ? Nobody deserved to be called as a “ Beast “ , just because they are not the same with others . Beautiy is a complex word that can not be described by a certain parameter . Every people has the good and the bad side , but that makes them beautiful in their own way . It is like you can not paint in one colour , you need a different colour to create gradation . So in order to keep the beauty side of ever people, let us empower each other to feel “ fine and good “ . Start to appriciate others and let them determine their own beauty . You don not need to kill others confidence , in order to be beautiful ! Cherrio !