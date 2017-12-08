These Are The No-Fail Beauty Gifts Our Editors Swore By This Year

Skinceuticals

I know. This is expensive. Like, really expensive. But hear me out. I had a malignant melanoma 10 years ago, so I'm extremely cautious about my skin in the sun. In addition to my daily SPF, my dermatologist recommended this as an additional way to protect my skin against the elements, and I swear it's made a huge difference -- I see much less sun damage on my face and neck. It smells a little funky, but that's because it's packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that fight off free radicals. Just a few drops every couple days is all it takes, making the price tag a little easier to swallow.