STYLE & BEAUTY
12/08/2017 01:21 pm ET

These Are The No-Fail Beauty Gifts Our Editors Swore By This Year

We couldn't get enough of these products in 2017.
By Julia Brucculieri
It Cosmetics; Tarte; First Aid Beauty; Bite Beauty

As beauty editors at HuffPost, we try a lot of products. Whether it’s a new moisturizer, a skin-fixing serum or even edible collagen, we do our best to stay on top of the trends while figuring out what’s worth the investment. 

Editors Kristen, Janie and Julia (that’s me) have rounded up the products we couldn’t get enough of this year, because sometimes, we like sharing our secrets. And trust us, we wouldn’t share just anything. These are the tried, tested and true products we swear by. They’re staples in our cosmetics bags, and perhaps they should be in yours, too. 

Check out a few of our favorite things below:

  • Naturopathica Gotu Kola Healing Balm
    Naturopathica
    Kristen Aiken, Senior Editor, HuffPost Taste and Style
    My facialist at Heyday recommended I slather this thick, slick balm on my face before my morning swim to protect my skin from the pool's chlorine. It creates an impenetrable barrier of moisture much like Vaseline would, without requiring me to put petroleum on my face. Now that I've seen what it can do, I put it on my face all winter, as well as my feet, hands and elbows. It's made with gotu kola, a plant used for centuries by Indian women for its healing properties, and it smells delightfully fresh and citrusy.

    Naturopathica Gotu Kola Healing Balm, $44 for 2.5 oz., $9 for 0.33 oz.
  • CalderónMD's Ultra Hydration Serum
    CalderónMD
    Janie Campbell, Senior Editor, HuffPost Life
    I have oily skin and live in Miami; the idea of using a regular moisturizer in this humidity is a nightmare to me. But my skin is also aging, fair and prone to rosacea, so not moisturizing at all -- and skipping out on all the antioxidants a good moisturizer contains -- is a terrible idea. I found a great solution in this serum, which has a water-like consistency. It contains hyaluronic acid, which has antioxidant properties in addition to hydrating, and a dose of green tea, which can be beneficial for those with rosacea and a host of other skin conditions. With glycerin and soybean and aloe extracts along for the ride, it's simple enough not to be irritating but effective enough to do what it promises, without making my face greasy or shiny.

    CalderónMD Ultra Hydration serum, $72
  • Found Tea Tree Gel Cleanser
    www.walmart.com
    Julia Brucculieri, HuffPost Style and Beauty Reporter
    Found's Tea Tree Gel Cleanser has become a regular part of my daily routine. I use it every morning to wash my face (sometimes with the addition of a facial cleansing brush for exfoliation) and I love that it doesn't dry or irritate my skin. It's also mild enough to literally rub over my eyes to get off any mascara or brow gel. Plus, it contains tea tree oil (a go-to cure-all in my beauty bag), it's 99 percent natural and it's incredibly affordable. 

    Found Tea Tree Gel Cleanser, $9.88 (available at Walmart)
  • Marc Jacobs Eyeliners
    Marc Jacobs
    Kristen
    After approximately 20 years of wearing makeup, I've figured out that I need to stop buying any type of eyeliner not made by Marc Jacobs. It's a little on the pricier side, but it's worth it to have a creamy liner that doesn't pull at my eyelids and run down my face later in the day. Whether you want something smooth that'll glide on easily (Gel Eye Crayon), the finest of skinny lines (Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon) or a perfect liquid line (Magic Marc'er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner), Marc's your man. And since I'm a redhead, I love that they offer shades of every liner in deep brown, which looks much more natural on me than black.

    Left: Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, $25 (33 shades, 3 finishes)
    Center: Marc Jacobs Beauty Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, $24 (7 shades)
    Right: Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc'er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $30 (2 shades)
  • First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser
    First Aid Beauty
    Janie
    For years I assumed the way to wash oily skin was to strip it. Boy, was I wrong. Since switching to this creamy whipped cleanser, my skin is less oily, less irritated and never painfully tight after a wash. I've found my face never really feels clean when I use extra-emollient cleansers like Cetaphil, but not so with this. This takes off my makeup and sunscreen without my skin having to suffer for it. Best of all, it's fragrance-free, so there's no irritation from a wash-off product that doesn't really need a flowery smell anyway. 

    First Aid Beauty face cleanser, $16
  • Youth to the People Spirulina + Microalgae Kale Spinach Superfood Mask
    Youth to the People
    Julia
    Plain and simple, I love this mask. The formula is pretty thick and it goes on smooth; they even give you a small spatula applicator. Plus, it doesn't harden on your face, which makes it pretty comfortable (as far as masks go). The only thing that might put people off is the smell -- it's a little seaweed-y, but it's not too strong, and I actually quite like it. What I like even more, though, is how fresh and clean my face feels after using this mask. 

    Youth to the People Spirulina + Microalgae Kale Spinach Superfood Mask, $44
  • Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color
    Sephora
    Kristen
    This is one of the most moisturizing lipsticks I've ever worn, and the color glides on effortlessly. It's not a long-last lipstick, but that's why I like it -- those tend to be super drying. Bobbi Brown's shades almost always have a neutral shade base, so they add gorgeous color to your face without overpowering you. This 10-piece minikit is a dream collection, but if you've got a smaller budget, it's a great idea to just pick one shade and treat yourself to an individual color. It lasts a long time, so it's worth it.

    My favorite shades of the individual sticks are Neutral Rose (a neutral pink), Rose Blossom (a pink rose), Pink Buff (a creamy nude), Rich Berry (a vibrant purple plum) and Your Majesty (a deep red).

    Bobbi Brown Luxe Classics Mini Lip Set, $150
    Bobbi Brown Individual Luxe Lip Color, in 47 shades: $37 each
  • Biotherm Beurre de Lèvres Lip Balm
    Biotherm
    Janie
    If they ever discontinue this product, my lips might as well just fall right off. This magic in a tube is thick enough to do its job, but thin and emollient enough that it's wearable under gloss or lipstick. It's got a slight white cast and there's nothing particularly glam about the packaging, but it hydrates like no one's business. I first received it in an amenities bag on a long-haul overnight flight, and now I would never board one without it. Or go snow-skiing. Or live. 

    Biotherm Beurre de Lèvres lip balm, $18
  • Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil
    Pai Skincare
    Julia
    Pai's Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is made of a blend of organic rosehip fruit and seed oil and contains omegas, which help to regenerate the skin. I used this regularly before bed (until I finished the bottle, which says a lot about how much I love it) and found that my skin always felt super soft in the morning. It's also great for moisturizing my undereye area. The only thing I would note is that it takes a little time to soak in -- just make sure to apply it 20 minutes before bed, instead of right before your face hits the pillow. 

    Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil, $40
  • Derma Rollers
    Amazon/GloPro
    Kristen
    Microneedling derma rollers look and sound like torture devices, but they can be your skin's best friend. If you have dry skin like I do, serums and moisturizers don't always penetrate as deep as you'd like. Gently rolling one of these tools over your skin creates microchannels, allowing serums to seep in deeper and stimulating your body's natural production of collagen.

    I first learned about these while watching blogger Audrey Leighton Rogers use a super affordable version on Instagram, but they're also available in higher-tech versions with red LED lights to help prevent breakouts. 

    Top: DKB Beneficial Science Derma Roller, $12.99
    Bottom: GloPro Microneedling Regeneration Tool, $199
  • SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
    Skinceuticals
    Kristen
    I know. This is expensive. Like, really expensive. But hear me out. I had a malignant melanoma 10 years ago, so I'm extremely cautious about my skin in the sun. In addition to my daily SPF, my dermatologist recommended this as an additional way to protect my skin against the elements, and I swear it's made a huge difference -- I see much less sun damage on my face and neck. It smells a little funky, but that's because it's packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that fight off free radicals. Just a few drops every couple days is all it takes, making the price tag a little easier to swallow.

    SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, $165
  • Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
    Kiehl's
    Julia
    I just started using Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream this year and I love it. It's extremely moisturizing -- great for winter -- but it doesn't feel heavy on my skin. The formula contains squalene, one of the brand's signature ingredients, which absorbs easily and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. 

    Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, $27.50
  • It Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer
    It Cosmetics
    Julia
    It's Bye Bye Under Eye is by far my favorite concealer. When I first tried it, I was wary, because the formula is quite thick, and for someone who wears minimal makeup, it kind of felt like putty. The trick is warming the tube between your hands before squeezing out the concealer. It also helps to rub the stuff between your fingers for a couple seconds before applying. This concealer, which was developed with plastic surgeons, doesn't crease or crack, and its highly pigmented formula works wonders on my undereye circles. I can't recommend it enough. 

    It Bye Bye Under Eye concealer, $24
  • Essie Treat Love Color (TLC)
    Essie
    Kristen
    Swimming wreaks havoc on my nails, so wearing regular nail polish is a no-no -- it seeps into my dry nails and stains them. This product from Essie is the greatest. One or two coats are opaque enough to cover up my damaged nails, and it moisturizes them while I'm wearing it.

    Essie Treat Love Color, $10 each (4 shades)
  • Bite Beauty Lip Pencils
    Bite Beauty
    Kristen
    Bite Beauty makes a knockout collection of lip products, from creamy liquefied lipsticks to endlessly versatile multisticks (you use them for your eyes, cheeks and lips). But my favorite product this past year was their new line of lip liners, which are actually creamy. They're not your traditional chalky lip liner, and they come in 50 shades to suit any mood you could possibly be in. I like to draw some on and then top it with Bite's agave lip mask for a super nourishing pop of natural color.

    Bite Beauty The Lip Pencil, $18 each (50 shades)
  • Essence Make Me Brow
    Ulta Beauty
    Julia
    If you like Glossier's Boy Brow, you'll probably like Essence's Make Me Brow (and its $2.99 price tag). It has a similarly tiny brush and leaves your brows looking fuller yet still natural. The main differences I found were that the brush is a little stiffer and the formula is slightly thinner, which I actually preferred. Despite all the praise for Boy Brow, I never quite perfected it. Make Me Brow, on the other hand, became a staple in my makeup bag.

    Essence Make Me Brow, $2.99
  • Fountain The Phyto-Collagen Molecule
    Fountain
    Kristen
    Here at HuffPost we've talked to dermatologists who say they can't guarantee the benefits of collagen taken orally, but look. I'm getting older and my collagen needs all the help it can get, so I'll try anything. And once again, I'll try just about anything blogger Audrey Leighton Rogers recommends -- this brand is another of her picks. 

    I rarely think anything makes a difference in my skin, but after taking Fountain's "The Phyto-Collagen Molecule" supplement for a month, I swear there's more bounce to my skin. Maybe I'm imagining it, but even if I am, I'm happy just believing my skin feels better. Just swallow a couple spoonfuls of this fruity syrup every day -- it's loaded with hydrolysed collagen, wild phytoplankton, L-glutathione and hyaluronic acid.

    Fountain The Phyto-Collagen Molecule, $40
  • Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Kiss & Blush Cream Cheek & Lip Palette
    Tarte
    Kristen
    I'm vampire-pale and my skin tends to be on the dry side, so cream blush gives me the little bit of glow I need to look alive. Good cream blushes are hard to find, and locating just the right shade can be nearly impossible. This palette includes five shades that you can mix and match, plus a highlighter -- and you can use them on your lips, too. Gold mine.

    Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Kiss & Blush Cream Cheek & Lip Palette, $42

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Cruelty Free Makeup Brands
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Health And Medicine Style Makeup Gift Guides
These Are The No-Fail Beauty Gifts Our Editors Swore By This Year
CONVERSATIONS