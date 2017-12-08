These Are The No-Fail Beauty Gifts Our Editors Swore By This Year

As beauty editors at HuffPost, we try a lot of products. Whether it’s a new moisturizer, a skin-fixing serum or even edible collagen, we do our best to stay on top of the trends while figuring out what’s worth the investment.
Editors Kristen, Janie and Julia (that’s me) have rounded up the products we couldn’t get enough of this year, because sometimes, we like sharing our secrets. And trust us, we wouldn’t share just anything. These are the tried, tested and true products we swear by. They’re staples in our cosmetics bags, and perhaps they should be in yours, too.
Check out a few of our favorite things below:
RELATED...
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Cruelty Free Makeup Brands