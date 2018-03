These Are The No-Fail Beauty Gifts Our Editors Swore By This Year

I have oily skin and live in Miami; the idea of using a regular moisturizer in this humidity is a nightmare to me. But my skin is also aging, fair and prone to rosacea, so not moisturizing at all -- and skipping out on all the antioxidants a good moisturizer contains -- is a terrible idea. I found a great solution in this serum, which has a water-like consistency. It contains hyaluronic acid, which has antioxidant properties in addition to hydrating, and a dose of green tea, which can be beneficial for those with rosacea and a host of other skin conditions . With glycerin and soybean and aloe extracts along for the ride, it's simple enough not to be irritating but effective enough to do what it promises, without making my face greasy or shiny.