Beauty in HD "As Seen on TV" part 2: The WAGS LA

Beauty junkies are missing out if they’re not watching the wives and girlfriends of famous athletes star in their own reality show on E! The WAGS (as they are known) are breathtakingly gorgeous. The LA contingent of this E! franchise is famous for trying out all sorts of insane treatments and blogging about them. Perhaps these women have to look stunning because they are in the spotlight, not only on their reality show (WAGS LA) but also cheering on their athletic significant others, attending events and being the level-headed adviser. You might think “heavy is the head that rests the (beauty) crown” but these women do a lot more than maintaining their attractiveness. They are smart, articulate and know the power of promoting the athletes they are attached to and their selves.

E!, NBCUniversal

Since Season 3 of WAGS LA begins this Sunday, I spoke to three of the cast mates about their beauty routines. Now I don’t mean to objectify women (and readers, realize that I am female), but their eye-catching glamour is one of the major draws (besides the drama) of this show. It was actually what I personally was the most interested in. I really needed to know how long it takes them to get expertly polished for TV, and what has them appearing impeccable in selfies on social media. Following is my conversation with three of the show’s stars, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson and Nicole Williams:

I saw Nicole and Olivia go for vaginal steaming last season and that was CRAZY! What types of insane beauty treatments do you guys undergo that my readers might want to try? One of my readers asked this as well because she knows you guys like to document your beauty excursions.

Natalie: This season we try the Vampire Facial, sometimes referred to as the Blood Facial. Olivia and I tried it on the show, but we’ve also done it before and swear by it. What they do is pull your own blood, spin it and extract the plasma, then inject it into your face. Next, they use a roller brush to puncture little holes in the skin. This is actually awesome because your blood helps to create collagen. It’s great for fine lines and pores. The facial gives this texture that mimics youthfulness.

Nicole: I tried the Charcoal Facial. You need to try this, Natalie and Olivia! It’s so good. I went in and they put this black charcoal all over my face, then used a laser that went around in circles all over the face and burned the charcoal off. You actually smell the burning! It’s perfect for fine lines and wrinkles and is also good for blood flow in your face. It draws blood to the surface of the skin, restarting blood circulation in the face. Afterwards, I had baby-smooth, brightened skin.

Is there always this pressure as WAGS to look perfect? You always have the Guess model look at the ready and we see an actual Guess shoot in the first episode (airing Sunday). How long does it take to get ready?

Olivia: I don’t know about pressure. I really think it depends greatly on what we’re doing on a given day. To get all glammed out, your readers should know that it sometimes takes at least 2 to 3 hours from showering to blowing out hair, doing all the makeup and the body spray tan.On a regular day when we’re not going anywhere, we just throw up our hair in a top knot, use concealer and lipstick.

I recently spoke with Priscilla Distasio -Loaiza who is Teresa Giudice’s makeup artist and has also done Paris Hilton’s makeup. I’m wondering if you use a professional or do makeup by yourselves.

Olivia: We actually do our own glam all the time. Natalie especially since she is a makeup artist. We’ve tried people, but find we like our own glam the best. I haven’t had hair and makeup done since we had a photo shoot. Mainly, we really trust ourselves with our own hair and makeup.

Nicole: I have a makeup artist who knows my face very well. I can close my eyes and trust she’ll do a great job. I will go the professional route when we shoot against a green screen or there’s a red carpet event. It I’m going to go the natural look and not have my makeup done, I use my Shani Darden Retinol Reform Cream to prep my skin the night before. It works while you’re sleeping and you wake up with a youthful glow. I think mascara and a great nude-brown lip are key if you skip the rest. If your eyes are too sensitive for mascara, then try highlighter under your eye - a good concealer works - to make them pop. You can also use some light shimmer on the brow bone to draw attention to eyes without product getting too close in proximity to the eye.

Pinterest Shani Darden Retinol Reform Cream

Olivia: Yes, sometimes I brush blush over the eyes and that’s good enough to make them pop.

Natalie: A beauty product I’ve been using lately and will probably never stop is Niacin. It comes in a spray you can get on Amazon. There’s been a lot of research lately on concentrated Niacin and some studies have shown it be better than Retin-A. It exfoliates and makes pores visibly smaller after the first day of using it. It’s ridiculous! It’s also really affordable and comes in a more concentrated cream for under the eyes.

Amazon.com

My readers also wanted to know if you have a favorite filter that you use for selfies and social media photos.

Natalie: I think you can get a great photo if you have good lighting first and foremost. During the day, stand in front of a window. It’s not completely direct sunlight, but the light is hitting your face. We have Lumi cases on our phones for the night time which lights up the entire face. You can have the best filter and the best editing app and it still doesn’t work if you’re not getting good lighting. There are things like FaceTunes after that.

Target.com Lumi case

Ugh. That reminds me. I took a picture recently for an article and I looked terrible after a night of poor sleep. My friend told me I could use FaceTunes - Couldn’t she just have said ‘You’re beautiful’? I mean, she is a friend after all! Ok, I joke! I vary between being non-photogenic to being semi-photogenic to being photogenic occasionally. You guys never seem to take a bad photo.

Nicole: I can relate to what you just mentioned.I have a friend who said you can post that...’if you like your face.’

Natalie: When we take a selfie, we’ve probably taken 500, then narrowed it down to 100 and then to 5. We also have asked people which photo they thought was best. We don’t just snap a picture and put it up! We don’t wake up looking fabulous at all. If you saw us right now....We’re normal people who try to do our best and take care of our skin.

A post shared by Olivia Pierson (@oliviapierson) on Jul 19, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Off the topic of beauty for one moment: It seems like it’s very heated between the wives and girlfriends on the show. Barbie recently got married and she says in the first episode that she now can identify best with the wives. Is it really like that, where the wives feel like they’re in one league and girlfriends of athletes are in another?

Olivia: This has been a trend that carried on, but the 3 of us aren’t like that.We don’t believe in a hierarchy and we’re feminists. It’s not what we live by or how we feel.

Nicole actually just got married (in May). Nicole, Can you tell us about your pre-wedding beauty routine?

Nicole: Every bride wants a clear face. I tried to eat healthier and made sure I worked out once a week with my trainer so my face was clear. I was also trying not to stress out because that’s when I have break outs and I was determined to get a good amount of sleep for the 3 weeks that led up to our wedding day. I made sure to get a spray tan. I really tried to take care of myself because I didn’t want to get a cold. Also, I suffer from migraines when I don;t eat or sleep properly. I really didn’t wan to get a migraine on my wedding day!

People.com Larry English and Nicole Williams wedding photo

Let’s discuss sleep and exercise a bit more. I’m curious how much sleep you get per night and how often you work out.

Olivia: For me, absolutely sleep is number one. I am a queen sleeper if we have to be up early to get all glammed up at 7 am, then I for sure have to get at least 6 hours beforehand. Otherwise, I’ll be boring, dead, half-asleep and have puffy eyes.

Natalie: I’m the worst sleeper in the world and some nights I literally don’t go to bed. Sometimes, it’s 4, 5, or 2 hours so obviously, I have a problem and don’t really sleep that well. I’m fortunate to not have dark circles, but my face gets puffy. I get ice out of the freezer for face-depuffing. Madonna used to do that.

A post shared by Nicole Williams (@justtnic) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Like a bucket of ice? That reminds me of Joan Crawford in Mommy Dearest.

Natalie: Yes!

Nicole: I’m a night owl. I surf the Internet and shop until 4 am when my phone is dropping on my face. I put so much eye cream on because I know I don’t get enough sleep. I let it sit under my eyes and sleep on my back. I use eye cream every night.

Natalie: My mom and Olivia’s mom are sisters who have been washing their faces with a bar of soap for a million years and look amazing at 60! They look like their in their 40s and something that they do is drink tons of water every day. I drink 2 liters of water a day myself. It never fails and when I don’t, all the fine lines show up and everything looks worse. It makes a huge difference and I swear by it.

How often do you guys work out?

Natalie: This will sound terrible. I played competitive soccer and other sports growing up, but then moved to LA 3 years ago. The last time I ever worked out in the last 3 years was nothing more than a walk.

A post shared by Olivia Pierson (@oliviapierson) on May 4, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

My readers are going to hate you.

Natalie: I did go Vegan and that’s pretty LA!

Nicole: I have a trainer name Mario and I post workouts on my Instagram. We’re working on a YouTube channel for beauty and fitness. I’m naturally skinny, so I work out for other reasons - to build my butt and build muscle. Also, I’m getting older and getting a bit of a pouch. Years of drinking Ensure as a skinny kid are now catching up to me. I actually hate working out, so doing these videos really motivate me. I made it fun so that I want to do it. I do mostly lower body work like squats, lunges and weights.

A post shared by Nicole Williams (@justtnic) on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Olivia: I’m similar Natalie in that I played sports when I was younger. When I get into workout mode - sometimes I really fall off and I’m not in the mood - I use my gym downstairs.I typically try to get some type of movement going for 30 minutes, like walking on an incline. Making sure to get those 30 minutes has kept my weight down and also started to help me tone up. Also, once you’re moving, you get more motivated and out of your rut. It’s never really worked for me to do a diet or work with a trainer because I’ve always want to give up.

Natalie: It’s really important to find exercise that you like. There are so many different avenues of working out today, so everyone can find something. There’s spin class, weight lifting, running or joining a sports team. Make sure you’re mentally enjoying it and don’t overthink it. What I mean is: We often ask ourselves after a workout: ‘Do I see a visible difference now? That can make you crazy and turn you off to exercising fast. It’s important to keep light about it, to try to enjoy it and not be so psycho about it.

A post shared by Nicole Williams (@justtnic) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

What do you guys stay away from? Are there certain foods and lifestyle choices?

Olivia: Dairy. I’m less groggy without it. My skin is a lot better. Even though I love cheese and pizza, dairy is not good for my skin and my body.

Natalie: We’re all Canadian. The FDA standards are so different than what other country’s guidelines are. They are really bad here! It’s important not to eat processed foods in America. Don’t do it! Cut out processed foods as well as fast food.. It’s garbage and the chemicals make you feel like crap. It also contributes to not looking good. We honestly don’t feel that it was designed for your body.

Nicole: None of us smoke, of course! I personally haven’t eaten meat in years. We’re not put on this earth to eat meat - We’re plant eaters. Watch documentaries that teach you all about it like What The Health. I just had a problem with dairy and after watching that I stopped eating dairy. I would break out on my forehead when I was eating that and without dairy in my diet, I no longer do. I also noticed that bread will suddenly bloat me and when I stand up after going out to eat, I’ll have a huge pouch instantly.

WhatTheHealth.com and vimeo.com

Geez. It’s appropriate that today is Halloween because you’re scaring the hell out of me! There are so many thing I need to stay away from based on this conversation. I eat dairy, bread and meat.

Olivia: Watch What the Health. Nicole is right! Then the next documentary after that (made by the same people) is Cowspiracy. After you watch those, you’ll never touch the things you shouldn’t eat ever again!

imdb.com