Beauty in HD As Seen on TV, Part 3: Saving Face

A FORMER “REAL HOUSEWIFE” LAUNCHED A SKINCARE LINE - LEA BLACK (REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI)

Weeks ago, my friend Lea Black sent me a kit that contained her proprietary facial from her eponymous Lea Black Skincare line. Her Sudden Youth facial surprised me and I hope it wasn’t simply a placebo effect, but after using the mask, my skin did look younger and tighter. Although you’ve probably seen Lea on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Miami and most recently on Flipping Out, what you may not know is that she’s been in the skincare biz for decades. She developed her line of products with chemists after serious deliberations over the ingredients (key among them are Albumin from egg whites and the natural antidote aloe vera). As “the last unbotoxed woman on earth” at age 43, I am hoping a mask like this can buy me time before I need to ask for injectables.

My only issue with the mask was the application process: I had to mix a powder with a gel and in the process, spilled powder all over my pants. This is not a reflection on the product itself, but on my innate klutziness. For the next few days after using the mask (the consistency reminded me somewhat of oatmeal), my skin glowed. I followed the regimen by using a retinol combined with vitamin c serum mixed with my everyday moisturizer.

You can find out more about Lea’s skincare line and order the products by going to: https://leablack.com/beauty/

Paris Hilton’s NYC Makeup Artist & The Go-To Gal For Many Bravolebrities

Priscilla Distasio-Loaiza is known for being “Teresa Giudice’s makeup artist” as she has worked on glamming up the “Real Housewife” of NJ for close to a decade. The Queens-based Maquillage maven has also beautified other famous faces and you can count Paris Hilton among them.

She and Julius Michael, who I featured in my part 1 to this “Beauty in HD” series (”The WWHL hair guy”), often work together. If you want the dream wedding, I suggest you try to hire this coveted duo so your makeup complements the perfectly coiffed blowout. It just may be impossible to book them. They are available by request and the requests have snowballed astronomically in recent years.

When I ask Priscilla if she has any standard products that are a must for any woman, she replies: “Our skin changes depending on our ages, the season of the year...We have to go according to how our skin is at the time.” For instance, she explains, Mac concealer gives great coverage, but the Too Faced brand is more hydrating during the winter months.

“My makeup case contains tons of different brands,” she explains of her kit that contains $20,000 worth of products. “I recommend that women go to Sephora to shop for makeup - If you don’t like something, you can always return it.”

Beauty Blenders

“The key to flawless application is a beauty blender,” says Priscilla, noting that your finger can breed bacteria. This tool is great for under-the-eye coverage. Concealing undereye offenses such as dark cricles can be done by applying a lighter liquid concealer than one’s skin tone, followed by the application of one’s natural color. Lastly, it should be sealed with translucent powder (Priscila likes Laura Mercier’s).

Stressing again that different brands work for different people, Priscilla does like Too Faced (in the shade Born This Way) and Nars (which provides a heavier hydrating coverage) concealers.

Prepping the Skin Before Makeup

These are the steps Priscilla employs for a smooth “canvas”:

- ”After washing, I cleanse my skin with Witch Hazel. You’d be surprised how much dirt you pick up.”

- “Then I use just a drop of Farsali Rose Gold Elixir (https://www.sephora.com/product/rose-gold-elixir-mini-P425698?skuId=2001212&om_mmc=ppc-GG_194784279_15775290159_pla-293946777986_2001212_50233218639_9003653_c&country_switch=us&lang=en&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlpa6uO271wIVkSWBCh1Q3gAYEAQYASABEgLv3vD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds) or a Kiehls face oil (https://www.kiehls.com/daily-reviving-concentrate/3605970879815.html?utm_medium=cse_feed&utm_campaign=SKINCARE_CATEGORY_Serums&utm_source=google&utm_content=Daily_Reviving_Concentrate&cm_mmc=cse_feed-_-SKINCARE_CATEGORY_Serums-_-google-_-Daily_Reviving_Concentrate&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIjPakqO-71wIVwSWBCh3RtwDbEAQYASABEgJ21_D_BwE).”

eBay Farsali Rose Gold Elixir

Kiehls.com Kiehl’s Daily Reviving Concentrate

- “Next, I use Embryolisse moisturizer which has a locked in primer, terrific for keeping your makeup on all day. I find it to be really amazing. Look for the white and blue tube! https://www.target.com/p/embryolisse-lait-cr-232-me-trial-size-15-ml/-/A-51465429#lnk=sametab”

Target

Bronzers

Sometimes we see a (faux) tan on TV that we wouldn’t mind achieving for ourselves (Nicole Williams on WAGS LA). Then there are other instances when the fake bake looks like overkill (I’ve heard this about Dolores Catania of RHONJ).

Priscilla likes the airbrush foundation look and swears by Era Beauty which comes out of an aerosol can and is available in 10 shades. She follows this up with a bronzing powder.

CameraReadyCosmetics.com Era face foundation

Among the bronzing powders she uses on her clients are the Chocolate and Milk Chocolate (for lighter skin) shades of the Too Faced brand.

Poshmark.com Too Faced bronzer in the shade Milk Chocolate

The biggest challenge in Priscilla’s line of work is that she’s “on call like a doctor” and everything is very last minute. She is often traveling and also scrambling to be places at night - no easy feat as a hands-on mom to a young child.

For her own skin and the stress that it endures, the best thing she does is chugging water all day long. “I advise my clients to do the same,” she says “ and you can definitely see by their skin when they are being honest about really taking this advice.”

For other makeup tips and tricks, I definitely suggest paying close attention to Priscilla’s detailed Instagram posts. In those, she lists many of the products that she uses. You can follow her @MsPriscillaNYC.

Quick Beauty Tips That Won’t Blow Your Budget:

We are not all celebrities and many of us can’t afford to hire a professional makeup artist like Priscilla. Amanda Katherine of www.DopeAndBroke.com weighs in with some quick tips:

“Try using a light BB cream like Dream Pure by Maybelline, which contains 2% salicylic acid for clearer skin. Then use a little smudge of sheer cheek gel from Pixi by Petra to give yourself a natural-looking flush. No. 7 makes a great lengthening mascara called “Extreme Length” that won’t make your lashes clumpy.