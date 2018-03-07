Becca Kufrin, Dumped Hard On 'The Bachelor,' Is New 'Bachelorette'

Not a bad consolation prize.

Kufrin’s new looking-for-love gig on ABC came to light during Tuesday’s “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” ― which also featured Luyendyk proposing to the finalist he had originally spurned, Lauren Burnham.

Kufrin, a 27-year-old publicist from Prior Lake, Minnesota, took the high road, forgiving Luyendyk and embracing her new reality.

“I want to be the best damn Bachelorette I can be,” she said, per E! News. “So I’m so excited. I want to find love.”