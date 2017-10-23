Becoming Response-able (#METOO BUT NOW WHAT? series 2 of 3)

A lot of women’s pain has been revealed in the last week. That’s not to say men cannot experience violation, or that women cannot be aggressors. Of course they can. But this is not about that.

Let’s talk about being responsible, or as I prefer to say it: becoming response-able.

If you look at modern definitions of the word responsible, they mention having control over something, or being to blame for something. Centuries ago, the word responsible simply meant: being answerable (to another, for something). The Latin root is responsus — at the core, it is about being able to respond.

Let’s not allow the #metoo movement to wither into an impotent echo of old stories. Let’s not misuse this powerful wave of sharing by allowing it to deepen the grooves of some dualistic 'men are perpetrators' and 'women are victims' role paradigm. That disempowers everyone.

We can take initiative without being guilty. And we can be angry without identifying as victims. We need to take shared response-ability for changing the narrative and changing the culture.

Let’s begin in empathy, knowing that our worldviews differ based on the body we are in. From there, I want to share suggestions for some empathy-based actions men can take. And then, one key action for women.

Author’s note: A few terms to clarify... Maleness / femaleness is a physical body, usually assigned at birth. Masculinity / femininity is an energy, which has both healthy and unhealthy aspects. Patriarchy is a system of society and government (here I extend the definition of the term to encompass the overarching culture of gender), which is supported by the participation of many bodies.

Response-able men...

Have empathy: You may be incredibly sensitive, but you probably cannot imagine what it is like walking around 24/7 constantly scanning the environment for possible danger. If you are in a male body, be aware that your mere physical presence can be a threat to women, especially if they are alone.

Take action: One simple thing you can do, if you see a woman walking or sitting by herself in a remote place, give her space. I mean, go out of your way to create a sense of safety. If you are walking behind her, stay at a safe distance. Or better yet, cross over to the other side of the street so she knows you’re not tailing her. Do not approach her unless you can see she is in distress and clearly calling for help.

Have empathy: Be aware of women's conditioning to subvert their needs to the needs of others. Most women have deeply embedded patterns of being sweet and agreeable or staying silent. We learn to accommodate others to keep ourselves safe or to win external approval. This may be hard to relate to because as a man, you have been trained to put yourself and your needs first. Women are habitually putting others first.

Take action: Stand firm in interpreting anything less than an enthusiastic 'hell yes' as a no... No means no. Maybe means no. Not now means no. Silence means no. Passivity means no. Altered state means no. If in doubt, ask for permission. Communicating explicitly about consent is a sign of strength, not weakness. Yes I know sometimes women play games. But if you insist on only taking “hell yes!” as a yes, then you are inviting women to evolve. By refusing to guess at women’s unspoken desires or mindread our unexpressed needs, you demand better of us -- you ask us to step up and own our desires and needs.

Have empathy: Remember that ‘freeze’ is a typical response for women who feel threatened. Men may tend to choose either ‘fight’ or ‘flight’ mode, but among women, the freeze response is much more commonly triggered when we feel unsafe. In a body where you’re unlikely to win a physical altercation or outrun your aggressor, the most adaptive strategy is to be as quiet and as still as possible and pray that he goes away.

Take action: This doesn't mean you have to be a spineless jellyfish. You can be passionate. You can pursue. You can woo. By all means, take action, but stay aware and responsive. Take a breath, pause, listen... and move from there. Be in the action while staying in connection, instead of being solely focused on winning the mission. This is not a video game you are playing. This is a living, breathing, dynamic (yes, fickle if you must) human being that you are in an unfolding dialogue with. So do your man thing. And every so often, make sure to check in.

Response-able women...

It’s true that #metoo isn't a women's issue. But this isn't solely a men's problem either. There are two sides to every coin. To see the whole thing we need to flip it over.

So what can women do?

Trigger alert: Women, if you have been the victim of sexual assault and have not fully healed from that trauma, then you may not ready to read this. But if you feel ready to step into your power to change the world, read on.

Have empathy: Be aware that men are conditioned to use aggression to meet their needs. Be aware that men are encouraged to display aggression to earn respect and status. Indeed, men are taught to equate aggression with being a masculine man... a ‘real’ man. To maintain this social order, we as a society shame men for not being aggressive enough or tough enough. Yes, women take part in that. Our media shows male bodies in warfare, conquering and achieving. Our culture teaches men the default answer to whatever they want is yes, if they push hard enough. That is not an excuse for violating behavior; it’s an explanation.

Take action: Be verbally explicit in expressing your boundaries. For every truly sick, vicious predator out there, there are at least a dozen other mostly well-meaning men who simply don’t know. Their bad behavior stems from ignorance, not malice. You can help by making sure they know. Do not expect men to be able to read your mind, or even your nonverbal signals.

Speak your no, firmly and unapologetically. Repeat as necessary. Signal the truth of your no with your tone, your posture, your gestures, your eyes. Scream your ‘no’ as loud as you can. Use profanity if needed. Create physical distance. Escalate the strength and volume of your 'no' until it is heard.

I know this sounds much simpler than it is. As someone who has experienced assault, I know how difficult it is to speak up. And there’s no panacea for finding your voice. It takes practice and patience. What makes it even harder is that before you can find your voice, you need to know your truth. And because women have been conditioned to see ourselves as objects for so long, it takes a lot of work for us to even be in contact with our body’s messages.

After the revelation, the revolution

Men and women live in different bodies, have experienced different traumas, have been told different stories. Moving forward, if we’re going to be loving forward, we need to see both sides to see them come together.

We all suffer in patriarchy. Women are shamed as sluts for expressing their sexual desires. They are judged as bitches for voicing their opinions. Men are deemed asexual if they are not the aggressor. They are seen as weak if they cry or show any emotion.

We are all burdened. Women carry a collective feminine victim wound: a sense of learned helplessness from being dispossessed from our bodies for centuries. Men carry a collective masculine guilt wound: a pervasive feeling of shame from lifetimes of patriarchal transgressions.

We are all complicit. For every man who has harassed or assaulted a woman in his lifetime, there is a woman who has used her sex to manipulate a man, brandishing it as a carrot or a stick. We all have distorted relationships with sex. It is in the water we swim in.

None of this is freedom.

Asking men (and also women) to recognize how they contribute to patriarchy is like asking a fish to report the temperature of the water that he’s swimming in. How would he know? Yet, here we are, learning how to be the fish and to see the water — to be and to see at the same time.

To see truly transformational change, we need to focus our efforts on changing the water we swim in instead of pointing at the fish.

After the revelation, the revolution.

Wendy May, Kaistara.com Dear men, join us in creating a better future

This is Part 2 in a 3-part series #METOO BUT NOW WHAT? In Part 1: “Different Bodies, Different Worldviews” I share a personal story illustrating how divergent our embodied experiences are as men and women. In Part 3: “Calling In - Not Calling Out - Men”, I will talk about positive engagement for positive change.