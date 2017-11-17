Beef Tacos (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

These tacos have 87% less fat than regular beef tacos-plus you don’t have to worry about clogged arteries!
You will need:
- 1 bag of vegan ground beef, I use Gardein
- 1 pack low sodium taco seasoning
- 2 tomatoes
- 1/2 onion
- 3 sprigs cilantro
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
Directions:
- Add olive oil to pan on medium heat.
- Add vegan ground beef and cook for 3 minutes.
- Follow directions on taco seasoning, and add to beef. Cook until liquid from taco seasoning is evaporated, about 2 more minutes.
- Add beef to shells and top with desired toppings! (I like to use the toppingslisted above)
