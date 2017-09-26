WEIRD NEWS
Accused Drunk Driver’s Shirt Gets Points For Honesty

He's in deep shirt now.
Give him points for truthfulness. Oh, and style.

A man in Sterling, Connecticut, is facing numerous charges after State Police pulled him over Saturday night for suspected DUI.

They allegedly saw his vehicle strike a sidewalk curb and break other traffic laws, according to The Smoking Gun.

Police said Corey failed sobriety tests and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the car. Oh, and a 12-inch machete, according to the Hartford Courant.

Corey was arrested, which, admittedly, is not unique.

However, the shirt he was wearing at the time is. It was a green T-shirt with perhaps the most truthful statement ever put on a piece of clothing: “Beer + Beer = Shenanigans.” 

Connecticut State Police

Corey was charged with numerous traffic violations including operating under the influence of alcohol, as well charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana and weapons in a motor vehicle, according to NBC Connecticut.

He was later released on a $10,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 3 and it’s likely he’ll wear a different shirt.

Meanwhile, take a look at the gallery below featuring other people who’ve been arrested wearing apt T-shirts.

