FOOD & DRINK
06/14/2018 10:14 am ET

The Best Beer Cocktail Recipes To Make This Summer

It's time to fancy up your beer.
headshot
By Julie R. Thomson

If you’ve been drinking your beer straight from the bottle year after year, it’s time you try something new. We understand the satisfaction that comes with a thirsty swig of an ice-cold beer, but we’ve also discovered just how great beer is for mixing in drinks. Beer cocktails are even more refreshing than a regular beer.

When you can’t make up your mind between beer or sangria, try beer sangria. If a bloody mary is what you need but a beer is what you crave, the beer bloody mary is what you should make. Plus, these drinks will please cocktail lovers as well as die-hard beer drinkers at your next shindig. Win win.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Julie R. Thomson
Taste Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Food And Cooking Ice Cold Beer Beer Cocktail
The Best Beer Cocktail Recipes To Make This Summer
CONVERSATIONS