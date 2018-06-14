If you’ve been drinking your beer straight from the bottle year after year, it’s time you try something new. We understand the satisfaction that comes with a thirsty swig of an ice-cold beer, but we’ve also discovered just how great beer is for mixing in drinks . Beer cocktails are even more refreshing than a regular beer.

When you can’t make up your mind between beer or sangria, try beer sangria. If a bloody mary is what you need but a beer is what you crave, the beer bloody mary is what you should make. Plus, these drinks will please cocktail lovers as well as die-hard beer drinkers at your next shindig. Win win.