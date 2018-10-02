Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Rises From The Dead In Theaters

Tim Burton’s cult classic “Beetlejuice” will be resurrected in theaters this week for the film’s 30th anniversary, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The wacky, other-world saga stars a conniving Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton, who lives in a tiny model village in the attic of a Connecticut country house owned by the Maitlands, played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin. The couple suddenly realizes that they’re dead after a car crash, and must haunt the home they love for the next 125 years.

After the Deetzes — played by Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Winona Ryder, as their goth daughter, Lydia — move in, The Maitlands desperately try to scare the new owners out of the house. But when their efforts fail, the ghostly couple forge an alliance with Lydia and appeal for help from Beetlejuice.

That’s when the real trouble starts.

In a 2001 interview, Keaton called the popular Halloween film “100 percent unique.”

If “you consider the process of taking something from someone’s mind — meaning Tim [Burton] — and putting it on the screen, I think that movie is incomparable,” Keaton said.

New York Times movie critic Glenn Kenny said “Beetlejuice” made ”weird look cool.”