Before the Camera Rolled: A Look at Supporting Roles in Well Known Movies.

“Before the Camera Rolls takes readers down a different path in learning about films. It’s for an audience looking to find out how the people we see become the characters they play. It’s for people looking to learn more about acting – and maybe even make it their own career. Most of the performers we hear from are already at the top of the A-list. My book talks about what it takes to get there.“, says author Jason Norman. Selected performances are defined as “One-Scene Wonders” in an analysis of the craft of acting. My cameo as Marina Oswald in Oliver Stone’s “JFK” was included in the book.