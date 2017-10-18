Behaving Like a Startup to Go Beyond the Plateau Effect

There’s no denying that the term ‘startup’ triggers visuals of youthful, innovative types working in small teams to grow the “next big thing.” Where some startups may lack resources normally considered fundamental to success, such as: deep pockets and large teams, they compensate with ingenuity, excitement, and energy.

But today it’s not just new companies getting their feet of the ground that have the mindset and actions of startups. Instead, large-scale and established companies are mimicking similar blueprints to behave more like a startup.

For instance, Brooks Brothers- the oldest men’s clothing company in the United States- is a well-known and incredibly recognized company throughout the country, as well as the world. Having outfitted 40 of the 45 presidents of the United States, it would seem that they are well past the point of a startup mentality.

Yet, you would be wrong.

In fact, Matteo Del Vecchio, CEO for Deconic- the name of the new brand venture into jewelry for Brooks Brothers- says that thinking like a startup was exactly what they had to do to stay relevant and effective in today’s market, “while we are a large and complex company, we still feel it’s significant to behave like a startup to ensure continued success and growth.”

Del Vecchio says their decision to look at business through that particular lens led them to instill their 4 pillars of company culture- or Deconic’s Principles- that clearly demonstrate who they are as a company, as well as their big picture goals. “We said that we must have urgency, transparency, ownership and collaboration to truly be successful and maintain our position” in a retail space that is constantly fluctuating and adding new industry competitors.

It’s exactly those principles that help companies to maintain their momentum in business rather than hitting a plateau- something I often see happen when companies get wrapped up in large egos, silos and disengaged employees. The fundamental concepts behind thinking like a startup help to propel them through that plateau into continued growth.

Deconic’s Principles are a great foundation for companies looking to build a culture of excited creativity and initiative, but are there more? Characteristics such as agility to organize, create and execute in quick fashion often lend to healthy cultures keen on fast success. The willingness to have flowing communication from the top down and vice versa is also a distinguishing trait amongst startups.

More than anything, it’s the willingness- and capacity- to adapt that keeps these companies ahead of the game. With the emergence of new companies every single day, it’s often a “dog eats dog” type of industry. As Del Vecchio points out, “we are one company, with one goal” and working towards that together, rather than as individuals, helps to solidify their place in the market.