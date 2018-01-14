Behind the Issue: Sinister Wisdom 107 / Black Lesbians

We are living in the midst of an extraordinary renaissance of literary work by lesbian / queer women of color. It is not only my reading practices, not only what work captures my attention everyday; everywhere some of the most powerful literary productions are by queer women of color and by lesbians of color. Queer women of color and lesbians of color are winning top literary prizes, gaining recognition in and outside of LGBTQ communities, and gathering new audiences of all ages, all genders, all sexual orientations. This issue of Sinister Wisdom, Sinister Wisdom 107: Black Lesbians—We Are the Revolution!, expertly curated by JP Howard and Amber Atiya, two extraordinary poets in their own right, reflects and celebrates that reality. This issue lifts up the voices of African-American lesbians for us all to hear, see, and know.