Behind The Music: Interview With Eli Winderman, Vocalist of Dopapod

Dopapod will drop their fifth studio album later this month, on October 27. The album is called Megagem, a collection of electronic progressive rock songs. After a two month tour to support the album, the band will take a year off to pursue other ventures and adventures. So I thought this was the perfect time to sit down with the band’s vocalist and keyboardist, Eli Winderman (EW).

Why a sabbatical year?

EW: We’re taking this step to recharge our lives and gain a new appreciation for the road and write a lot of new music. And hopefully this renewed energy will translate to our art. In some ways it’s a risk. But the goal is to become independent of touring and rest our minds and bodies, while pursuing other projects.

How would you describe your style of music?

EW: We’re a rock band with elements of funk and electronic, along with progressive rock, influenced by ELO, Yes and Fish. We improvise a lot. Every show is different. We change our songs every night and try to explore, trying to find something new.

What are your major musical influences?

EW: The members of the band have various influences and backgrounds. For me, it was jazz and heavy rock. Some of the other guys were into punk rock. Another was into Bob Dylan, Americana and bands like Fish. When we started the band we were shooting for a particular sound, and the sound expanded from there, incorporating synths and electronic elements.

What is your songwriting process?

EW: It usually starts with a demo that I put together and then the other guys add words, riff and form ideas and add their individual styles to the song. Other times the process is more collaborative.

Photo Credit: Dopapod

Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

EW: From sounds and sights I see that pique my interest. I don’t know why certain things catch my attention. I try to write something that I think is going to move people. I try to have strong melodic content in my music. I believe that people take the melodies home with them. If something gets me excited, I feel that it will appeal to others.

How have fans and critics responded to Dopapod’s previous albums?

EW: For the most part I think people like our music. It’s hard not to be affected by negative reviews and, thankfully, we haven’t received too many. For example, I read about Brian Wilson and Pet Sounds, which was panned in the media. And then Paul McCartney heard it and announced it was amazing. There was no reason for Brian Wilson to be isolated in his room depressed.

To me, being a vocalist is equivalent to exposing yourself to the world. How do you bring yourself to sing and reveal yourself?

EW: I started out as a jazz pianist and didn’t sing that much. And then Dopapod began to sing more and more. At first, I thought it sounded horrible. But when you’re in a rock venue if it’s a little out of tune it’s not that important. What’s important is the emotion you’re conveying. I’m constantly trying to develop my vocal chords. It’s like a muscle you have to train. You treat yourself like an athlete. You warm up, eat right the right foods, and watch what you drink. Lyrics are difficult to write. The music comes easy, but with the words I try a million things until it sounds right.

Are you guys ever coming out to California?

EW: Yeah, we were just there in June. We were out there for the High Sierra Music Festival. But we’ll be back out there. We’re saying we’re not going to tour for a year. But I have no idea what’s going to happen. We might come back in a few months or we might not come back for two years. Or we might never come back. Right now, I’m just trying to live in the moment and just enjoy life for what it is, the journey of it all.