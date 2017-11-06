Behind The Music: Interview With Swampy Blues Rocker Johnny Chops

Johnny “Chops” Richardson lives and breathes music, whether it’s playing bass with the Randy Rogers band or crafting his own original bluesy tunes. He’s set to drop a new album, Johnny Chops and the Razors, in March 2018. He’s running a Pledge campaign for the album; a portion of the funds are earmarked for the Humane Society and Adoption Center of Rockport-Fulton, Texas.

So I thought this was the perfect time to find out more about Johnny Chops and his music, prior to the album’s arrival.

How would you describe yourself?

Introverted, creative, optimistic and honest. I’m happily married and eager to see what adventures life has around the corner for us.

What do you do for fun?

I like cooking, hiking, reading, traveling and taking our Basset hounds on really slow walks around the neighborhood. They are more famous in our neighborhood than me by a long shot. My wife and I try to travel somewhere new and catch one our favorite bands or artists at least once a year. Also a big baseball fan (Texas Rangers!).

What’s your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

“Love Me” by Elvis Presley in the shower because of the natural slapback echo and “Sweet Sour” by Band of Skulls in the truck.

What kind of guitar do you play? And why?

I have a few that I rotate in the show, but for acoustic a Gibson Hummingbird Pro because it's solid as hell, a hollow body 60s Kay TrueTone I keep tuned to open D for slide stuff and an Italia Mondial, which is probably my favorite. It's a weird Korean built, English designed, semi-hollow body that is totally unique and wasn’t too expensive either.

Photo Credit: Johnny Chops

What musicians influenced you the most?

Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, Robert Johnson.

How, if at all, do your musical influences shape and impact your music?

If you are what you eat, I believe you are also what you listen to. It's impossible to not bring a little bit of the music you enjoy into your own creations and I think it's how the tradition is passed on, in its most honest form. Having an ongoing dialog within my “musical brain” about the sounds I hear or like or am amazed by is of paramount importance as a songwriter. I love being inspired by new music or even old music I’m just discovering. Always a fan first.

How would you describe your style of music?

Blues at heart, rock in mind and country in the feet.

Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

Things I see happening in the world at large and in the more immediate world around me. Sometimes how I feel about someone or something and can’t exactly speak the right words to adequately describe my feelings. Imagination is always a big part of inspiration to me as well. What would happen if…

What is your songwriting process? Do the lyrics come first, or the music?

I prefer to start early in the morning, before I’ve had a chance to let the day’s events get into my brain. I like starting a song (if I don’t already have an idea or a hook) as close to a dream state as I can be without being asleep. If I get lucky and a good hook falls out of the sky or notice something someone says, I’ll write that. But usually I start with the guitar and just play the first things my fingers seem to want to go to that sounds good.

I really like your new single “Believer.” What inspired the song?

I had a Gretsch resonator I was noodling on, looking for a bluesy thing that spoke to me and came up with the riff. That was the music. The lyrics came a little later, probably after a Robert Johnson marathon, which I occasionally indulge in on long drives alone. I like images in songs and wanted to tell a story, or at least part of a story about a guy who’s really superstitious but it works for him and gets him out of trouble.

Photo Credit: Johnny Chops

I understand you’ll be dropping a new album in March. What can you tell me about it?

I’m really, really excited about this album. It’s my second and first with a co-producer. He (David Abeyta) and I combed through everything I’d written over the last 4 years trying to hone in on a sound and coherent group of tunes that work well together and could be a launching point for a style that works for me vocally. We wanted it to be a “tip of the cap” to some styles I enjoy listening to but also sound new and original. It was a great collaboration as we have a lot in common. We cut the majority of the basic tracks in three days in Austin at Cedar Creek Studios. It features some amazing performances from some of my best friends in the business and some new ones I hope to continue working with in the future. We included a couple of guest artists that really brought a nice balance to the sound. Brandy Zdan sang “I Just Want to Make Love to You” (the Willie Dixon classic) with me as a duet and local gospel family group The Gospel Starz sang an amazing male trio backup part on “Taking a Chance on Me” that brought that song into a whole other realm of cool. And we are pressing vinyl and it's going to sound killer.

Photo Credit: Johnny Chops

Will you be touring soon?

Yes! We have some Texas dates to finish out the year close to home (Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio) but we will be out in support of the album in early ’18 everywhere all over the country.