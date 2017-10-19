Behind the Scene of Paris Fashion Week

It was an intense a few days.

Paris Fashion Week is the grand finale of the multi-city fashion month, and for many, it is the best. The city’s energy, creativity and optimism are contagious.

Below, I am sharing an up close and exclusive glimpse of what went on behind the scenes of my favorite SS18 Paris shows, what I saw and where I went.

Day 1: Isabel Marant

“Welcome to Paris Charles de Gaulle” said the Scandinavian Airlines stewardess.

I landed in Paris at about 2PM. I dropped off my luggage, had one or two coffees and went straight to the much-anticipated Marant show, which took place in the beautiful Place Colette in Paris. Flashing white lights, industrial surroundings, percussive techno music / everything about this show was vibrant. The first outfits were all white and with ruffles, after which came shades of fuchsia, metallics, and ending with blacks. By the end of the show, Gigi Hadid hit the catwalk wearing a form-fitting asymmetrical black shirt, tucked into a pair of billowing pants with silver studs, a shimmery belt and finally disco balls earrings.

After the show, I decided to treat myself to some red wine and escargots. I headed to the Brasserie Lipp, one of the oldest Parisian brasseries. Located in the center of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, this place is a classic Parisian brasserie combining history, heritage and excellence. If you are nostalgic about the old days and amateur of classic French food, this is for you.

Day 2: Issey Miyake & Ungaro

My first stop of the day was at the beautiful Christophe Robin hair salon where I got a much-needed hair coloration and haircut. This is probably one of the best hair salons in Paris, as this place combines professionalism, an intimate ambiance with the use of natural products. Also, I found that the salon has a partnership with the Reforest'action. Check it out.

After the appointment, I went to the Issey Miyake show in the majestic Grand Palais. The show began with an earthy, dramatic and theatrical performance: dancers started moving behind a silver fabric in the back of the runway. They stretched. They danced. The show was a poetic travel to the mysterious mountainous landscapes and colors of Iceland, where the designer had been on a research trip. Miyake's signature fabrics, using “Baked Stretch” and “Steam Stretch” technology, brought waves and textures to balloon dresses and poncho tops. I loved seeing the brown color that appeared in the colorful check which is the natural pigment of the earth, using the traditional “Dorozome” mud dyeing method from Amami Oshima, a tropical island in the south of Japan.

Overall, the show was a testament to the designer’s obsession for flexibility, innovation in fabrication and sustainability. In fact, Miyake is one of the most environmentally conscious designers out there. The Issey Miyake label, 132 5, which was launched in 2010, produces some of the most advanced apparel on the planet, all crafted from material using recycled PET thread. Miyake’s technique produces approximately 80 percent less CO2 than the more common process of creating polyester from petroleum. One of the reasons I also really liked this show was the focus on diversity: different faces, ages and ethnic backgrounds made it powerful.

My next show was Ungaro at the beautiful Pavillon Ledoyen, which was director Marco Colagrossi’s first collection. It was fresh and optimistic. The collection inspired a constant dialogue between past and future but also between masculinity and femininity. We saw flowers, bright colors, metallic fabrics, cellophane cloths, and glossy plastic. I really enjoyed the tulip shape featured in the skirts and sleeves of the dresses, the curves of the skirts, the fluidity of the clothes, the parallels between the sensuality of the body and the carnal texture of the flowers. The prints and floral jacquards referred to some of the classics of the House.

My favorite look was this absolutely beautiful yellow gauze dress in a flower print.

Since I happened to be on the Champs Elysees, I decided to try Publicis’ fabled restaurant Le Drugstore. This place is one those legendary and cosmopolite restaurants where you can enjoy sophisticated products sourced from great artisans in the glamorous setting of the restaurant. My favorite was the desert list.

As you can imagine, Paris Fashion Week is quite hectic. There are about 10 different shows a day dispersed in different areas of Paris so planning is key and Uber, your best friend. In addition, Uber drivers always know how to avoid traffic and get you everywhere on time so I would definitely recommend using the application.

Day 3: Trip back to NY

Exhausted but energized, I went back to the airport the next day. Fortunately, I was flying with SAS, one of my favorite airlines at the moment. I was amazed by the new food & beverage concept provided by SAS, the Cube, which combines elegant, minimal design with locally-­­sourced, seasonal and sustainable food that adheres to the values of the New Nordic Food Manifesto. The Cube basically looks like an elegant chocolate box and is a creative way to enjoy sustainable and fresh food while cutting down on waste. In fact, this new concept is part of the SAS New Experience which includes flying on the Airbus A320neo, the most environmentally-friendly choice on these distances as it uses 15-20 % less fuel than other aircraft today.