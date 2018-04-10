Behold The 7 Epic 20th Anniversary Harry Potter Covers

Start saving your money now, Harry Potter fans, because something special this way comes.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the fantasy series, which was first published in 1997 in the U.K. and a year later in the U.S., Scholastic has blessed us with seven mesmerizing black-and-white covers for new editions of the Harry Potter books.

Artist Brian Selznick, who has illustrated children’s books like The Invention of Hugo Cabret and Wonderstruck, has designed jackets for new Harry Potter paperback editions that will hit shelves in July. A special box set with all seven installments will drop in September.

The covers depict major moments and characters from each of the books ― even Dolores Umbridge made it. Arranged together, they comprise a stunning mural of sorts.

Scholastic

“I’m a big Harry Potter fan and it is an incredible honour to illustrate J.K. Rowling’s iconic series,” Selznick, who’s also a writer, said in a statement. “I am thrilled to play a part in this exciting 20th anniversary celebration and look forward to meeting Harry Potter fans and readers across the country.”

The release is part of the Harry Potter publisher’s yearlong campaign to pay tribute to the series, with events planned at bookstores, libraries and festivals around the U.S., according to Pottermore.

If that’s not enough, the Broadway play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” premieres in April, and a new exhibit, “Harry Potter: A History of Magic,” will debut at the New York Historical Society a month before the movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” opens in theaters in November.

Check out more of the new covers below.

Scholastic

Scholastic

Scholastic

Scholastic

Scholastic