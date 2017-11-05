Being muslim without being Muslim

A few days ago I learned that a work colleague passed away. His name was Josh Barta. I’d only met him a few times as part of a work project, yet in those few meetings he left a remarkably positive impression. I experienced him as a warm, kind, sincere, earnest and optimistic man.

I met his parents when I went to a memorial celebration of his life. I see where Josh developed his character. I’m not a parent so I can’t imagine what it’s like to outlive a child, however I imagine it is the cruelest cut. When I introduced myself to his parents to offer my condolences, they stood up, greeted me with a warm smile and were full of kindness, grace and serenity. They expressed a sincere gratitude for everyone who came to memorialize their son. When I asked them how they were doing, they explained that they were people of faith who graciously accepted the will of God. While they deeply mourned the loss of their beloved son, they expressed no bitterness, no anger, no resentment and no bewilderment or confusion. They were still a bit incredulous because the time from diagnosis to death was only four months and the time from hope of recovery to hospice was only two weeks. They expressed gratitude that the death was neither sudden nor unnecessarily prolonged and that they had those four months to reaffirm a lifetime of love and to say their goodbyes.

When I imagine what it means to be a muslim - one who has chosen willing submission to God - it looks like Josh’s parents. Their faith in God’s mercy and wisdom is apparent in how graciously they are handling such a painful loss. They are an example of what it means to be muslim.

I was raised to believe that anyone who chose a religion other than Islam was condemned, no matter how good they were, because good deeds must be coupled with faith in God to merit ultimate salvation. I was taught that non-Muslims are rewarded in full in this life for their good deeds - for God is just - but they are ultimately resigned to hell because goodness must be coupled with faith.

It’s quite common for religions to teach that they are the only path to salvation and that all others are lost. Some Muslims believe this due to an ignorant misinterpretation of verse 3:85 of the Qur’an which - to paraphrase - reads that if anyone chooses a religion other than “islam” it will not be accepted and that person will be among the lost. When I was younger, I didn’t have any objection to understanding this to mean that all non-Muslims go to hell. It’s easy for a child to believe whatever their parents teach. As I began to learn more about the world and to approach religion with a more critical eye, it seemed incoherent to me that God could at once be the Most Merciful and at the same time be the Creator of a world where the supermajority of people are condemned. I struggled with how to understand verse 3:85. My parents offered a variety of incoherent explanations such as. The most frequent being that God knows people’s hearts and if they are truly seeking the truth they would convert before they die.

While I agree that the truth of Islam is self-evident to anyone who studies the Qur’an with an open heart, I doubt that I or my parents would ever have converted to Islam had we not been born into it. Most people don’t convert. Most of us don’t spend our time seeking exploring every philosophy we’re exposed to. Instead, we stick with the religion we happened to be born into by chance. The idea that people are saved or condemned just by chance feels arbitrary and cruel.

Things only began to make sense when I realized that there is “islam” - self surrender unto God - and there is “Islam” - the manifestation of “islam” (self surrender) taught by the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. In the Qur’an, all of the prophets - starting with Adam - called themselves “muslim”. Clearly they weren’t referring to the “Islam” of the Qur’an because it didn’t yet exist. They were referring to the universal religion of “islam”, the religion of willing submission to God.

I was aided in this realization by the thoughtful interpretation of the Qur’an from Arabic to English by Muhammad Asad. Asad’s interpretation of verse 3:85 reads: “For, if one goes in search of a religion other than self-surrender unto God, it will never be accepted from him, and in the life to come he shall be among the lost.” To understand the word “islam” in this verse to refer to self-surrender makes perfect sense. It aligns with everything the Qur’an teaches about God as the Most-Merciful and the Most Just. It aligns with the realities of human nature. Many people will never be exposed to the Qur’an to become Muslim, but they do acknowledge and revere God. They do seek to be sincerely God-conscious. They seem to have chosen to surrender themselves to the will of God. How then are they not muslim - in a literal sense.

I must caveat that from a logical perspective, I know there must be one universal truth about the design of the world. While I think all religions offer valuable lessons, I don’t think all religions are equal and I know they cannot all be right. They may all be wrong, but they definitely can’t all be right. In that same vein, while I have come to conclude that while the teachings of the Qur’an are correct, all interpretations of it are not. Many of the interpretations I was raised with feel far from justice and mercy, including those that don’t acknowledge that many non-Muslims are truly striving to be conscious of God. To me, anyone who is truly striving to be faithful to God is a muslim - just by definition of the word - even if they are Christian or Buddhist or Sikh or Hindu or non-affiliated or Jew or any other philosophy that acknowledges the primacy of God.