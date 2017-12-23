For so many of us, the end of the year and the dawning of a new one is the ideal time to take ‘stock’ of our life, accomplishments, regrets, and so on. It’s also the time where we become resolute and work on the things we know we need to, but quite frankly are not inclined to do so. You know the list; eat right, get to the gym, lose ten pounds, get that promotion – the list goes on.

It’s hard to believe three years have passed since I wrote my LinkedIn article “Set Goals Not Resolutions” https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/set-goals-resolutions-charles-j-alaimo-sphr-1/ and many of those items still ring true today. The key word for me in 2017 was relevance and striving to be relevant.

2017 was a busy year dominated by the many changes within my organization. There were the integration activities from our acquisition in December 2016, managing the physical move of our Rising Pharmaceuticals division due to our sizable growth which also resulted in the recruitment and onboarding of talent at all levels, new leadership...you get the picture; it was busy.

Much of the changes we experienced were because of industry headwinds and the evolution of how business is done. And in many ways, the changes we experienced were critical for us to be relevant. It seems the last quarter of this year, relevance has been on my mind; not only organizationally but personally and professionally.

With the speed of information, social apps, burgeoning technology, and a world where things seem just to be moving faster and faster, it can be very overwhelming for people who want to keep up but somehow feel the world is passing them by. Being relevant becomes more important, but where to start.

In retrospect, while the year was busy it was also extremely rewarding on many levels. Being relevant in 2017 was all about learning and expanding my knowledge base. When I took the time to reflect, I realized that many of my actions and behaviors, already a part of my everyday life, are helping me to be relevant. The following are some tips that are part of my ritual:

1) Keep focus during chaos. Take the time to understand not only what you are doing but why you are doing it. For me it is executing what needs to be done daily without losing track of the bigger picture.

2) Be open to differing views and perspectives. This year, we were fortunate to have many incredibly talented individuals join us. With an already amazing team in place, getting to know each of them was rewarding. They brought with them diverse backgrounds and experiences. Nothing breaks the “this is how we’ve done it’ mentality like having skilled people taking a fresh look at processes.

3) Surround yourself with people that will challenge you. Relevance doesn’t come from group think. The only way to grow is when you surround yourself with people that will challenge you intellectually. Raise the bar and step you your game and seek those people out in your organization.

4) Kill the Comfort Zone: We are all creatures of habit and familiarity. Failure to take risks will almost certainly relegate you to the corner. Be the one to raise your hand on an important but challenging project or difficult business decision that nobody else wants to handle. Take the chance but be thoughtful, focused, have an action plan and above all else, seek input from those you respect and admire.

5) Be plugged in. Keep active in associations and networking events in your industry. For me there are key events during the year which focus on compensation and HR practices with peers at other pharma companies. I try never to miss these events as they are not only informative but can also validate actions we are taking in our company.

Relevance means many things to many people. It may be to keep current technically and take an advanced Excel course, or enroll in a language course. Whatever form relevance takes for you, don’t lose sight of this in the year ahead.