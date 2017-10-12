Believe It or Not, But the So-Called Adults in Our Society Are the Cause of and Solution to Many of Our Current Problems

On October 11, 2017, the New York Times published an article by Benoit Denizet-Lewis titled Why Are More American Teenagers Than Ever Suffering From Severe Anxiety?

Before discussing the article itself, it’s essential that “Severe Anxiety” be defined.

The following is an excerpt from The Power of Different: The Link Between Disorder and Genius by Gail Saltz, M.D.:

“The word anxiety, in all of its derivations, is among the most overused in the English language....

[T]aken to a pathological extreme, anxiety doesn’t motivate, it paralyzes.

Most people with a diagnosed anxiety disorder have one or more family members with some type of anxiety disorder. There is certainly an element of genetic loading for anxiety, but this biological predisposition is not an all-or-nothing phenomenon. Early life stressors can increase the likelihood that someone with a predisposition will succumb to an anxiety disorder, especially if they have few menthods of coping with the stress being introduced. In [David] Sedaris’s case, having a chaotic home environment and fearing the discovery of what seems an unacceptable sexual identity are genuine stressors that could increase the likelihood of the expression of anxiety....

The bestselling writer David Sedaris was in second grade when his father moved his family from the north to Raleigh, North Carolina. It was 1968, and Raleigh was still very much a southern town. Every time Sedaris spoke, it was evident that he wasn’t a local; he was frequently beaten up and called ‘Yankee’ both at school and Boy Scouts. Adding to that stress was Sedaris’s private understanding that he wasn’t like the other boys. ‘You don’t have a word for being gay when you’re in the second grade, you know?’ he says. Other boys seemed to play their roles ‘effortlessly,’ while Sedaris lived in fear that he would disappoint everyone, including members of his own family, if they ever found out he was gay. He felpt constant anxiety from ‘trying to pass for a normal boy.’”

In any event, after reading the New York Times article, I noticed people blaming the internet and the fact that that the world has become a much more complicated and scary place. However, I'm not so sure that it's wise or advisable to blame the world and the internet.

The article provides in part as follows:

“'The fears can be very real for our kids,' explained Carolina Zerrate, the medical director of the Youth Anxiety Center’s clinic in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, which serves mostly poor and working-class Hispanic youth, teenagers. 'Oftentimes their neighborhoods are not safe, their streets are not safe and their families can feel unsafe if there’s a history of trauma and abuse.' The contemporary political climate can also feel 'incredibly unsafe for the community of kids we serve,' Zerrate adds, explaining that many have undocumented family members....

Teenagers raised in more affluent communities might seemingly have less to feel anxious about. But Suniya Luthar, a professor of psychology at Arizona State University who has studied distress and resilience in both well-off and disadvantaged teenagers, has found that privileged youths are among the most emotionally distressed young people in America. 'These kids are incredibly anxious and perfectionistic,' she says, but there’s 'contempt and scorn for the idea that kids who have it all might be hurting.'...

'They wonder about whether it’s safe to go to a movie theater,' said Stephanie Eken, a psychiatrist and the regional medical director for Rogers Behavioral Health, which runs several teenage-anxiety outpatient programs across the country and an inpatient program in Wisconsin."

It’s true that many of those fears are related to the world being a more "scary place." However, notice that "their families can feel unsafe if there's a history of trauma and abuse." To my understanding such "trauma and abuse" is not limited to child abuse. The sources of such trauma and abuse are set forth in the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study.

The article also discussed the "American ideal", or the "American Dream" - you know, the dream that isn't attainable by so many because "All" in "Liberty and Justice for All" doesn't include those who are considered -- well -- subhuman. Such people are removed from the definition of “All” through legislation, the interpretation of legislation and the Constitution, and law enforcement, assuming they ever fell within the definition of “All” in the first place. This has to do with the issue of an increased lack of acceptance of "others" in the United States which is further institutionalized by many of those working in government, including our current President. I know all about such trauma because I'm currently experiencing it and discussed it in my article titled Institutionalized Prejudice Is Incredibly Damaging.

Another point mentioned in the article was addressed as follows in my article:

"By the way, this also includes the trauma we experience from ongoing gun violence in this country, particularly if we survive or otherwise witnessed it firsthand. In fact, just last night, we had dinner with some friends who expressed fear that such a massacre could occur at venues they frequent and they’ve not witnessed such violence first-hand."

As the New York Times article mentions, another fear an increasing number of American teenagers experience is the fear of imperfection and being judged for being imperfect. Of course, if you fail if you're not perfect (which they can't be), so they fear failing, something they will most certainly experience.

May I ask from where kids are getting the unrealistic expectation that it's even possible for anyone or anything to be perfect?

In addition, the article addresses the harm caused by believing that you are never good enough because of how you define success, which involves “keeping up with the Joneses.” Of course, that impacts our sense of worthiness and impedes our happiness, other points mentioned in the article.

So, as the article also sets forth, we're raising a group of anxiety-ridden, lonely, depressed kids who feel so unworthy that they are suicidal.

At the same time, as set forth in the article, we haven't provided them with "coping strategies", and taught them the importance of talking about and allowing themselves to experience their "feelings" and "emotions." Not surprisingly, they lack “resiliency.”

Some of the kids who've received treatment for their anxiety were quoted as follows in the article:

"Reflect on a time when you challenged a belief or idea."

"He explained that going to treatment helped him change his perspective on learning and life."

“The health of my relationships with people is just as important as academics."

I’ve addressed these issues time and time again in my Psychology Today blog titled Empathy and Relationships: Fostering Genuine Open-Mindedness, in my HuffPost blog, and elsewhere.

The importance of conversation -- not debate -- was mentioned throughout the article.

These are all concepts about which I've written for a very long time.

Not surprisingly, the article also mentioned the harm that bullies cause.

Speaking of bullying, I'd like to share the following excerpt from an article titled Lawyer bullies, incivility: On policing lawyer manners that was published by the American Bar Association in October 2015:

“Are lawyers so rude today that civility codes should be instituted and enforced, or should civility simply be taught? That was the central question debated at ‘Policing Lawyer Manners: The Complicated Question of Civility,’ a program held at the ABA Annual Meeting in Chicago and sponsored by the Standard Committee on Professionalism, Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section and the Center for Professional Development….

Jayne Reardon, executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, opened the program by acknowledging that lawyers have become more aggressive in recent years, possibly due to the flamboyant portrayals of the legal profession so prevalent on TV….

The panel agreed that the practice of law is a privilege, not a right, and that lawyers should be held to a higher standard of conduct….

Noting that civility codes are similar to codes of professional conduct, John Allen, professor of law at Varnum Law School in Kalamazoo, Mich., said lawyers should be civil 24/7, 365 days a year. ‘You want to be a lawyer?’ he said. ‘Then you’re going to have to obey rules that nobody else has to obey.’ If that’s a problem for a potential lawyer, he said, they should move on….

A 2014 survey of Illinois lawyers found that 85 percent of the respondents said they had experienced uncivil or unprofessional behavior in the last six months, about half of which was attributed to legal strategy.

Those respondents overwhelmingly agreed that incivility in the legal profession:

· Makes it more difficult to resolve a matter

· Makes the practice of law less satisfying

· Harms public confidence in the judicial system

· Leads to increased litigation costs.”

Oh, and, contrary to what many of my lawyer colleagues may believe, "bullying back" is not an effective way of dealing with bullies, unless your goal is to make matters worse. This was addressed in my article titled Is Bullying Back the Only Option When Dealing with Bullies?

If so many adults in our society don’t know how to effectively deal with bullies, what are they teaching their children?

A therapist quoted in the New York Times article as follows when discussing a story about a 14-year-old who had been bullied for years:

“That’s not what you were expecting, huh?” Randolph said. “Instead of being mean to you, people actually treated you with compassion.”

And, as Kevin Ashworth, the clinical director of the NW Anxiety Institute in Portland, OR said in the article,

"So many teens have lost the ability to tolerate distress and uncertainty, and a big reason for that is the way we parent them."

As such, I'm not so sure that it's wise or advisable to blame the world and the internet for the fact that “more American teenagers than ever are suffering from severe anxiety.”

Social science researcher Brené Brown says the following with regard to blame:

"[W]e blame because we want to hold people accountable. However, blame serves no value, and is NOT the same as accountability. We live in a blame cul­ture — we want to know whose fault it is and how they’re going to pay. Blame is defined as the simple discharging of pain and discomfort. We do a lot of scream­ing and finger-pointing, but we rarely hold peo­ple account­able. How could we? We’re so exhausted from rant­ing and rav­ing that we don’t have the energy to develop mean­ing­ful con­se­quences and enforce them. Accountability is about understanding how vulnerable we feel, expressing that and asking for what we need. Instead, we tend to make people guess what we need and then blame them for not delivering. The people who score the highest on holding people accountable score lowest on blame. Wouldn’t it be bet­ter if we could be kinder, but firmer? How would our lives be dif­fer­ent if there were less anger and more account­abil­ity? What would our work and home lives look like if we blamed less but had more respect for boundaries?”

We cannot improve our circumstances, if we merely blame others for our fates. We cannot solve problems, if we just point fingers. This certainly hasn't worked for our politicians, who we elect to represent our interests and solve problems on our behalf. How has it worked for you? If you can think of even one positive thing that ever occurred from blaming others, please continue doing so.

In 2014, Harvard University’s Making Caring Common Project’s report titled The Children We Mean To Raise: The Real Messages Adults Are Sending About Values was published. The following is an excerpt from that article:

“The solution is straightforward, but not easy. To begin, we’ll have to stop passing the buck. While Americans worry a great deal about children’s moral state, no one seems to think that they’re part of the problem. As adults, we all need to take a hard look at the messages we send to children and youth daily.”